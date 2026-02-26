Blueberries are a Michigan favorite as the fruit is a locally sourced staple for eating fresh, baking in pies, and visiting U-pick farms during the summer months. However, a massive recall of blueberries has hit the Great Lakes state over potentially life-threatening listeria concerns.

Frozen Blueberries Recalled In Michigan With Highest FDA Warning

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), nearly 60,000 pounds of blueberries have been recalled for potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially life-threatening food-borne disease that can cause serious adverse health effects. The recall was initiated on Feb. 12th and classified as a Class I recall on Feb. 24th. The recall includes the following products distributed to four states, including Michigan:

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Oregon Potato Company has flagged 55,689 pounds of individually quick-frozen blueberries. The affected blueberries bear the name 'Willamette Valley Fruit Company'. The product was not sold directly to consumers in retail stores but instead moved between businesses within the supply chain, the FDA said.

Blueberries with the following lot codes and best-by dates were recalled:

Lot codes on 30-pound cases:

2055 B2 (expiration 7/23/2027)

2065 B1 (expiration 7/24/2027)

2065 B3 (expiration 7/24/2027)

Lot codes on totes:

3305 A1 (expiration 11/25/2027)

3305 B1 (expiration 11/25/2027)

Because the recalled blueberries were not sold directly to consumers, you may not know if you have consumed any of the affected product. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. If you're concerned about a possible listeria exposure, contact a health care provider.

10 Michigan Cities to Avoid After Dark in 2026 violent and property crime rates per 100,000 people to keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. The security experts at Reolink didn’t go off vibes or reputation here. They dug into recent crime data, comparingto keep things fair. The cities that landed on the list are the ones where serious crimes like robberies, burglaries, and car thefts happen more often, based on the numbers, not the rumor mill. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow