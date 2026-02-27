Imagine cuddling with a two-toed sloth or playing fetch with an otter. Michigan's pet laws sure have a wild side.

Have you ever wondered whether you could legally own a sloth, monkey, or even an otter as a pet in Michigan? The answer honestly shocked me. Finding out that one of these irresistibly adorable wild animals can actually be owned in the state completely made my year, and that might still be underselling my reaction.

10 Animals You Can Legally Own as Pets in Michigan

Otters

Otters

How much fun would it be to have a little otter family with their little otter hands? Michigan is one of the 15 states in the U.S. where you can legally own an otter as a pet without a permit, according to World Population Review.

Two-Toed Sloths

Two-Toed Sloths

The sloth moves very slowly, but your money will move fast. Just 1 Two-Toed Sloth could set you back around $10,000.

Foxes

Foxes

You can have a pet fox with very little regulation in the state of Michigan, according to The Michigan Pet Fox.

Michigan state law says wild colors of Red Fox need a permit to be owned by a private individual, other colors do not require a permit.

Skunks

Skunks

Michigan is one of several states where you can have an adorable skunk as a pet, according to PBS.org.

It is currently legal to own domesticated skunks in only 17 states: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Deer

Deer

This one is a little sketchy. You cannot take a deer from the wild and make it your pet. However, a licensed wildlife rehabber can possess an orphaned or injured deer according to the DNR.

Sugar Gliders

Sugar Gliders

These little guys are so incredibly cute I can't stand it. Michigan is one of 43 states that have legalized the ownership of Sugar Gliders. You can get more info on how to care for a Sugar Glider by clicking here.

Camels

Camels

This one I can't wrap my head around. Camels are clearly hot-weather animals. However, there are very few regulations on the ownership of camels in Michigan.

LLamas

LLamas

Similar to Camels, you're hard-pressed to find any regulations or limitations on the ownership of Llamas.

Alpacas

Alpacas

You may need a permit to own Alpacas. But again, very few regulations on these fun-loving fur babies.

It's no surprise that you can't have a black bear as a pet in Michigan. Check out the list below of 10 animals you can not legally own in the Mitten State.

It's no surprise that you can't have a black bear as a pet in Michigan.