The great Sandhill Crane migration has begun!

Residents across West Michigan are spotting and hearing these elegant birds soaring overhead and in nearby wetlands. Birdwatchers note that you’ll often hear the cranes before you see them, making the migration a truly magical spring spectacle.

As a 37-year-old, I can’t get enough of birds. The birding bug first bit me at 36, and now I’m in my second season of binoculars, bird call apps, and weekend birdwatching hikes. Every new sighting feels like a small adventure, and I get giddy each time I correctly identify a bird I’ve spotted.

If you’re a 30-something woman and haven’t yet been sucked into the birding world, don’t worry-- your time will come!

For me, the switch flipped at 36, and the weird thing? I didn’t even try to fight it! I’m not much of a knitter or a reader, but birdwatching became the middle-aged hobby I was dealt. Oh, and I'm also suddenly obsessed with covered bridges too.

Where to Spot Sandhill Cranes in Michigan

In my neck of the woods here in Kalamazoo near Asylum Lake, a returning family of Sandhill Cranes have already been spotted, even a bald eagle also. Mid to late February is not only prime bald eagle viewing time in Michigan, but also when Sandhill Cranes begin their journey North as well. As Indiana Weather Online shared,

The Sandhill crane migration has begun! You may see or hear flocks of Sandhill cranes making their way north towards their breeding ground in NW Indiana, Michigan, & Canada! It is estimated that between 20,000 & 30,000 Sandhill cranes migrate through Indiana every year! They fly in large "V" formations which are often heard before seen!

Did you know: Sandhill Cranes mate for life and stay with their partner year-round.

Sandhill Crane Migration Michigan Getty Images loading...

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just discovering this magical migration, now is the perfect time to grab your binoculars and head outdoors. Michigan’s wetlands, lakes, and open skies are alive with the sights and sounds of these incredible birds.

