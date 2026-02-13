When Will Michigan Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time 2026?

Michigan has experienced brutally cold temperatures and massive snowfall this winter, and residents are looking forward to longer days with warmer weather. But before the weather changes, one sure sign of a new season is the preparation for Daylight Saving time. So, when do we officially 'Spring Forward' in Michigan?

Most states in the U.S., including Michigan, continue to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST).  According to the Farmer's Almanac, DST allows us to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year. Moving the clocks forward in the spring gives us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving them back an hour in the fall gives us more daylight during winter mornings. And, in 2026, we will get to “spring forward” a little bit earlier.

This year’s spring DST will take place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. At that time, clocks will “spring forward” an hour, giving most people in the U.S. an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. After Daylight Saving Time begins and through the summer months, the period is called “Daylight Time,” or "DT". When Daylight Saving Time ends, we return to “Standard Time” or “ST.”

There have been several attempts to change DST. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the  "Sunshine Protection Act" to permanently establish daylight saving time. However, the bill was never voted on by the House of Representatives. Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

