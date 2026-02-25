Louie’s Annual Gumbo Cook Off Returns To Kalamazoo For 20th Year

Annual events are some of the most important events to a community or even state as they not only generate revenue but also brings the people of the community together. Think about all of the parades, festivals, concerts, and other events that happen every year and the turnout they receive year after year. People like going to annual events because they provide community tradition.

Kalamazoo is a city that is rich in tradition when it comes to annual events as there are dozens of them. One thing I enjoy about the annual events in Kalamazoo is that they are inclusive to all groups who may want to start to maintain a tradition as some events are for people within certain groups. The group that benefits the most from annual events in Kalamazoo are the foodies.

Food lovers in the Kalamazoo area are beyond lucky as there are several different festivals and annual events that are all about eating. One of them is Kalamazoo Restaurant Week which gives them a chance to try out some of the area's best restaurants for a great price. There are also events like the Chili cookoff in downtown Kalamazoo that bring everyone out. Louie's is bringing their annual cook off event back to Kalamazoo for its 20th year.

Have You Ever Attended The Gumbo Cook Off? Are You Going This Year?

Fox 17 reports:

The establishment is also known for their annual Charity Gumbo Cook-off and Crawfish Boil, now in its 20th year. This year, the cook-off takes place Sunday, March 1. Doors will open for drinks only at 11 A.M., with gumbo sampling beginning at 12 P.M. Over 15 participating establishments are set to compete for Kalamazoo's best-tasting gumbo, along with full bar access including a Bloody Mary bar inside, with beer and liquor bars outside with seven local bands performing.

The event is fundraiser for Audrey Hensley Family Foundation and The Cheff Therapeutic Riding Center but is only for patrons who are 21 years or older. Tickets can be bought online for $25 or at any of the 3 Louie's location for $25 cash as well. If you are unable to take advantage of those opportunities, then tickets will be available the day of for $30 cash.

