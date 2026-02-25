Michigan bird populations are shrinking. Here's how you can help support and protect wildlife in your own backyard with just a few simple steps.

Turn Your Backyard Into a Haven for Birds:

I’m in my birdwatching era. Once I hit my mid-30s, it was like a switch flipped. Suddenly, I was all about birds. Luckily, living next to the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo, I’m treated to wildlife daily! I even bought a pair of binoculars so I can spot the beautiful birds that stop by the preserve.

As Michigan begins to thaw, the skies will soon be aflutter with birds and raptors making their way back north for spring. In fact, I just read that a family of sandhill cranes was just spotted was spotted on the lake.

We’ve talked before about initiatives like Ann Arbor’s No Mow May, where residents skip mowing their lawns to support pollinators that are key to our food cycle. Similarly, you may have noticed communities creating pollinator-friendly gardens or the rows of sunflowers MDOT planted along Michigan highways. These local efforts show how simple changes in our yards and public spaces can make a big difference for wildlife, including the birds that rely on insects and native plants.

I thought a recent article from Great Lakes Echo highlighted an innovative way to protect wildlife and climate change at the same time through 'birdscaping'.

Citing Wisconsin author Mariette Nowak, birdscaping is quite literally the process of tailoring landscaping for birds. For example, Nowak says she chooses plants with high amounts of nectar to help support hummingbirds.

Birdscaping your yard creates a sanctuary for birds. There are many ways to incorporate native plants, from creating mini-prairies to potted plants on your balcony...Nowak said that any little effort can make a big effect

Birdscaping not only helps our birds and other wildlife but will also liven up your backyard and help you feel closer to nature. Keep birdscaping in mind when you're choosing your greenery this spring. Find more helpful birdscaping tips here.

