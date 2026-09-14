Waterspout Season is Officially Underway in Michigan

No doubt, we see some wild weather here in Michigan. Ice volcanoes and sand hoodoos along the shores of the Great Lakes in winter, corn sweat, the northern lights, and experts even considering whether Tornado Alley should now also include the Mitten.

I'll admit it, I'm a bit of a weather nerd. Much like my fascination with space, I'm completely captivated by the weird, wild and sometimes downright bizarre things our atmosphere can do. So now, let's add waterspouts to that list!

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Michigan Waterspout Season Explained

I know that when conditions are right, tornadoes or "waterspouts" can form over the Great Lakes, but I had no idea we had a whole season for it! And it's not just Lake Michigan, it's common to see waterspouts over any of the five Great Lakes during this time. As WMMT Meteorologist Jeff Porter once explained,

The large temperature difference between the ambient air and our Great Lakes, relatively moist air, and light winds are all helpful in the formation of waterspouts....common in the Great Lakes in August, September, and October.

Basically, during these months, the water is at its warmest while the air around us starts to cool down. That big difference between the warm, moist air over the lake and the cooler, drier air above it can create just the right conditions for a column of rotating air to form.

Have You Ever Seen a Waterspout on Michigan's Great Lakes?

Northern Lights Over Mid-Michigan: October 7, 2024 The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) made a brilliant appearance over the skies of Mid-Michigan on October 7, 2024. Take a look at some of the pictures captured by residents throughout the area. Gallery Credit: JR