I knew Michigan had native cacti that could be found across the state, but I didn't know we had bug-eating plants!

Carnivorous plants bring to mind images of exotic jungles, not the Great Lakes State. Turns out, Michigan is home to several native carnivorous plants, and learning about them was definitely a surprise. I guess you really do learn something new every day.

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You Might Be Surprised How Many Carnivorous Plants Call Michigan Home

Just when you think you know all there is to know about the Great Lakes State, leave it to the Internet to teach you something new!

I was doing my typical afternoon TikTok doom scroll session when I came across a video from scientist and PhD candidate at University of Michigan, @WillBrinkerhoff, who posted a video about a healthy carnivorous plant population thriving on the shores of Lake Superior in Michigan's Upper Peninsula:

Both of these plants are nitrogen limited, and so they have evolved a way to obtain nitrogen which is by capturing insects and then digesting them to et the nitrogen out of their bodies

Will stumbled upon drosera rotundifolia "round-leaved sundew" and pinguicula vulgaris, the "common butterwort", but a quick Google search reveals there are more than a dozen species of carnivorous plants known in Michigan.

So, these aren't exotic jungle plants. Who knew!

Brinkerhoff adds that many of these carnivorous plants thrive near ponds or pools of water, which also happen to be common breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other bugs. When those insects come around, the plants have a pretty clever way of catching and feasting on them. Learn more about Michigan's carnivorous plants here.

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