According to multiple Michigan news outlets, about 8,200 Michiganders got quite the surprise last week when they opened their mail and found their brand-new driver's license wasn't exactly what they expected.

As in, the photo on their license wasn't them!

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If you were one of the unlucky Michiganders who got one of these misprinted licenses this week, don't panic. Here's what you need to know:

The Michigan Secretary of State issued a notice over the Labor Day weekend that due to a vendor error, thousands of Michiganders received their license with a stock photo and birth date in the lower right hand corner where their own information should be.

Note: the Secretary of State adds the stock information is generic, and not anyone's real and sensitive information.

If you happened to receive one of the misprinted licenses, there is nothing additional you need to do. In fact, WWMT in Kalamazoo reports,

All corrected license are already in the mail and anyone who received a misprinted license will automatically get a new one. -- Ivy S. Fowler, WWMT

But What If You Need Your ID Before Your Replacement Arrives?

What if you have upcoming travel? What about age-restricted purchases? What if you have an Enhanced License? Sometimes you need your I.D.! Thankfully, Michigan officials say there are a couple of options if you need a valid ID right away:

State officials say temporary licenses and I.D. cards can be printed online or in-person at the S.O.S. office, and any old license or I.D. that hasn't expired is still valid for travel. However, I can't imagine that doesn't present its own unique challenges too. What a headache!

Read the complete statement from the Michigan Secretary of State here.

Michigan License Plate Prototypes That Were Never Created These Michigan license plate prototypes never made it to the back of any vehicles as an official design. However they were recently discovered as part of a Secretary of State worker's estate and drawn immediate interest from collectors. Gallery Credit: Michigan Secretary of State via Michigan License Plates/Facebook