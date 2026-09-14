Why September Can Trigger More Asthma Problems in Michigan

According to health experts, September is the worst month for asthma sufferers not only in Michigan, but nationwide. According to the allergy care experts Wyndly, Michiganders should expect peak pollen counts during the months of May, June, and September.

A combination of seasonal allergens, changing weather and an increase in respiratory illnesses can make breathing especially difficult for people with asthma. For Michiganders already dealing with allergies, September can be an especially challenging time of year.

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Peak Asthma Week Happens Each September

The third week in September is often referred to as Peak Asthma Week, thanks to a combination of factors including changing weather, high ragweed pollen count, and the typical rise in illness from kids going back-to-school.

And unfortunately for us, trends show Michigan's allergy season is not only starting earlier but it's lasting longer too.

Did you know winter allergies are thing too? As Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health told Bridge Michigan,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true

During Peak Asthma Week, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) recommends:

Creating an Asthma Attack Plan with your doctors

Getting your vaccines as soon as they are available

Taking steps to avoid getting sick

Checking indoor air filters

Limiting exposure to allergens

Taking care of your health

Click here for more on Peak Asthma Week in Michigan.

Niles, Michigan: Fall Colors From the Sky We flew a drone over Niles over the St. Joseph River at Riverfront Park, the Niles Dam, and the Dowagiac River at Losensky Park and caught some magnificent views. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall