Can Michigan Drivers Handle Another Diverging Diamond?

Michigan drivers can't even handle a traffic circle. Honestly, they can barely handle driving straight without crashing into a building. What makes you think they can handle a traffic pattern as complex as the "Diverging Diamond"?

Could This Be Michigan Drivers’ Next Traffic Headache?

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This Unusual Interchange Is Coming to Gaylord

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is nothing new to Michigan. In fact, there are already seven operational interchanges of the kind currently in the state, ranging from Metro Detroit to Marshall, and soon, Gaylord drivers will get to experience the one time driving on the wrong side of the road is actually right!

Here's How Diverging Diamond Interchanges Work:

Those in favor of DDIs claim they lower traffic speeds, eliminate problematic loop ramps, and make left turns without entering oncoming traffic. Adds the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT):

DDIs have been successfully implemented at several locations throughout Michigan in recent years, providing a number of benefits: Reduced opportunities for collisions, greater capacity and efficiency, reduced backup congestion.

The $45 million project will transform the I-75 and M-32 interchange Gaylord, with work scheduled to begin this week.

The first DDI in the United States was installed in 2009 in Springfield, Missouri, and that's exactly where I first encountered that type of traffic pattern. I had no idea something like that even existed until it was too late. It totally felt so wrong to drive on the opposite side of the road, but my advice is to just simply follow the white lines and pay attention to traffic signals. Again, something we already know a large portion of Michigan drivers seem to struggle with already.

Read more about Michigan's newest Diverging Diamond here.

These Are Michigan's Most Dangerous Intersections If you're driving in Michigan you might want to avoid these intersections. Michigan Auto Law a Michigan-based law firm created the list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections using Police information from 2021 to determine which intersections saw the most crashes. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh