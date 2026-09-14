Ten Michigan cities made the list for lacking nightlife, dining variety, and things to do. Some are closer than you think.

Movoto.com analyzed all 56 Michigan communities with populations of at least 20,000 to determine which were supposedly the most boring. The website based its rankings on several factors, including:

Nightlife

Live music venues

Active life options

Arts and Entertainment

Fast Food restaurants

Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food

Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34

Population density

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I have to be honest, I don't agree with the number 1 most boring Michigan town according to this study. What do you think?

10 Most Boring Cities in Michigan

10. Lincoln Park

Google Street View and Canva Lincoln Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

9. Inkster

Google Street View and Canva Inkster is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and Nightlife.

8. Taylor

Google Street View and Canva Taylor is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

Yet another Wayne County city. Taylor ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

7. Warren

Cavna Warren is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

This Macomb County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants. It also scored low in the number of residents ages 18-34.

Read More: Local Radio Station WKFR Ranked Number One In Nation For Top 40

Read More: Local Radio Station WKFR Ranked Number One In Nation For Top 40

6. Oak Park

Google Street View and Canva Oak Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

Staying on the East Side, this city in Oakland County ranked as the 3rd worst for Nightlife and 4th worst for Active Life Options.

5. Southfield

Canva Southfield is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

Staying in Oakland County, Southfield had very bad scores in Nightlife, the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35.

4. Romulus

Google Street View and Canva Romulus is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

Number 4 takes us back to Wayne County where Romulus scored very badly with the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35

3. Roseville

Google Street View and Canva Roseville is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

This Macomb County town had the 5th-worst score with non-fast food restaurants. Roseville didn't score much better with Active Life Options and Fast Food Restaurants.

2. Southgate

Google Street View and Canva Southgate is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

Once again, our list takes us to Wayne County, which may be earning a reputation as Michigan’s least exciting county. Southgate ranked as the state’s second-most boring city, receiving the second-lowest score for non-fast-food dining options and the sixth-lowest score for fast-food restaurants.

1. Norton Shores

Google Street View and Canva Norton Shores is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

No other Michigan community scored as poorly on the boredom scale as this small Muskegon County city. Norton Shores ranked last for nightlife, recreational activities, and non-fast-food dining options. It also ranked near the bottom for its percentage of residents between the ages of 18 and 34.

What do you think? Do you agree with this study? What Michigan town do you think is the most boring in the Mitten?

I don't understand how a town with so much Lake Michigan shoreline could be considered boring. Make this make sense.

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