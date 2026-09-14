‘Most Boring Cities in Michigan’ Study Got It Wrong

‘Most Boring Cities in Michigan’ Study Got It Wrong

Photo by Christi M on Unsplash

Ten Michigan cities made the list for lacking nightlife, dining variety, and things to do. Some are closer than you think.

Movoto.com analyzed all 56 Michigan communities with populations of at least 20,000 to determine which were supposedly the most boring. The website based its rankings on several factors, including:

  • Nightlife
  • Live music venues
  • Active life options
  • Arts and Entertainment
  • Fast Food restaurants
  • Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food
  • Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34
  • Population density

 

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I have to be honest, I don't agree with the number 1 most boring Michigan town according to this study.  What do you think?

 

10 Most Boring Cities in Michigan

10. Lincoln Park 

Lincoln Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

9. Inkster

Inkster is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and Nightlife.

8. Taylor

Taylor is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

Yet another Wayne County city.  Taylor ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

7. Warren

Warren is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Cavna

This Macomb County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.  It also scored low in the number of residents ages 18-34.

 

 

6. Oak Park

Oak Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

Staying on the East Side, this city in Oakland County ranked as the 3rd worst for Nightlife and 4th worst for Active Life Options.

5. Southfield

Southfield is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Canva

Staying in Oakland County, Southfield had very bad scores in Nightlife, the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35.

4. Romulus

Romulus is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

Number 4 takes us back to Wayne County where Romulus scored very badly with the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35

3. Roseville

Roseville is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

This Macomb County town had the 5th-worst score with non-fast food restaurants.  Roseville didn't score much better with Active Life Options and Fast Food Restaurants.

2. Southgate

Southgate is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

Once again, our list takes us to Wayne County, which may be earning a reputation as Michigan’s least exciting county. Southgate ranked as the state’s second-most boring city, receiving the second-lowest score for non-fast-food dining options and the sixth-lowest score for fast-food restaurants.

1. Norton Shores

Norton Shores is one of the most boring cities in Michigan
Google Street View and Canva

No other Michigan community scored as poorly on the boredom scale as this small Muskegon County city. Norton Shores ranked last for nightlife, recreational activities, and non-fast-food dining options. It also ranked near the bottom for its percentage of residents between the ages of 18 and 34.

What do you think?  Do you agree with this study?  What Michigan town do you think is the most boring in the Mitten?

I don't understand how a town with so much Lake Michigan shoreline could be considered boring.  Make this make sense.

 

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Filed Under: Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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