WKFR just topped every other Top 40 station in the country for the second year running. Kalamazoo's got the number one radio station in America right now.

I’m Dana Marshall, and I’ve been on the air and serving as Brand Manager of 103.3 KFR for the past 12+ years. But my history with WKFR goes back much further. I actually started my radio career right here in 1991 as an intern for Dave Benson.

And here’s a great piece of KFR history: Dave spent an incredible 34 years as the station’s afternoon host before leaving 103.3 in 2021.

I'm excited to announce that the team at 103.3 KFR has done it again! WKFR is the highest-rated Top 40 radio station in the nation for the second consecutive time.

According to Nielsen’s Spring 2026 radio ratings, 103.3 KFR earned the top spot based on average audience share among listeners ages 12 and older.

5 Highest-Rated Top 40 Radio Stations in the United States, Spring 2026

WKFR - Kalamazoo, Michigan (Average share for persons 12+: 17.2)

WMGI Terre Haute, Indiana (Average share for persons 12+: 14.5)

WLBC Muncie, Indiana (Average share for persons 12+: 14.5)

WVAQ Morgantown, WV (Average share for persons 12+: 13.7)

WKEE Huntington, WV (Average share for persons 12+: 13.0)

Back-to-back. Number one in the nation. And proudly broadcasting from Kalamazoo, Michigan!

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We just barely grabbed the top spot last Fall, besting WVAQ in West Virginia by one tenth of a share.

5 Highest-Rated Top 40 Radio Stations in the United States, Fall 2025

WKFR Kalamazoo, Michigan (Average share for persons 12+: 14.1)

WVAQ Morgantown, West Virginia (Average share for persons 12+: 14.0)

WBDR (The Border) Watertown, New York (Average share for persons 12+: 12.8)

WLBC Muncie, Indiana (Average share for persons 12+: 12.8)

KNEX (Hot 106.1) Laredo, Texas (Average share for persons 12+: 11.5)

WKFR has been playing contemporary hit music, or CHR, since November 1964. That’s more than 60 years with the same format, which is an incredible run of consistency in an industry that’s constantly changing.

For generations, Southwest Michigan listeners have known exactly what to expect from this 50,000-watt powerhouse: the biggest hits and a strong connection to the community.

In an era when radio is competing for attention with streaming services, podcasts, and countless digital platforms, some people are quick to declare that “radio is dead.” WKFR proves every day that nothing could be further from the truth.

103.3 KFR continues to make a meaningful impact across Southwest Michigan through major community initiatives like Roof Sit, which supports the Community Healing Center in the fight against child abuse, and Stuff the Bus, which partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters to collect holiday gifts for local children in need.

Our impact also extends far beyond the airwaves. WKFR helps local businesses connect with customers through a powerful combination of radio and digital marketing solutions, including Influencer Marketing, Industry Aces, Townsquare Interactive, and other tools designed to deliver measurable results.

At the heart of it all, WKFR is local. We are a team of people who live, work, and raise our families in Southwest Michigan. We are passionate about entertaining and informing our audience, strengthening our community, and helping local businesses and charitable organizations succeed.

Radio isn’t dead. At WKFR, it’s evolving, growing, and making a difference every single day.

Please join me in congratulating my on-air partners in crime: Midday host Deanna, afternoon star Lauren Gordon, PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp, as well as our weekend DJs Andi Ahne, Sweet Lenny, and DJ Digital.

Western Michigan University 10 Most Famous Alumni Western Michigan University has sent plenty of Broncos out into the world who became big deals. Some became household names. Others built careers in sports, music, movies, television, and business that made them instantly recognizable far beyond Kalamazoo. Here are 10 of the most famous people with ties to Western Michigan University.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow