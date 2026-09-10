Michigan Has a Great Chance to See the ISS Flyover Friday Night

Heads up, Michigan! The International Space Station (ISS) will put on a spectacular show across the state Friday evening, and you won't even need a telescope to see it.

The ISS will appear as a bright star moving across the sky, with the flyover lasting up to nine minutes under clear conditions. Here's when to look up!

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The ISS Will Be Easy to Spot Over Michigan Friday Night

It's wild when you really stop and think about it: seven people are orbiting hundreds of miles above Earth-- right now! Give them a wave on Friday evening, when Michigan residents have a chance to watch the ISS streak across the sky.

I know there are websites and apps where you can track the ISS and all things space, but I was first alerted to this news by Meteorologist Ross Ellet, who shared on Facebook:

The ISS will be directly overhead in southern Michigan, but the entire state of Michigan and Ohio should be able to see this with perfect weather. The ISS will appear as a very bright star crossing the sky starting in the southwest and ending up in the northeast sky.

ISSinfo.net is a great site for tracking the ISS whereabouts in real-time, and predicts Friday's flyover will take place around 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Now, that prediction is specifically for Detroit, so make sure you're outside a few minutes early to catch it in your neck of the woods. Look for a very bright orb of light appearing in the southwest portion of the sky, and traveling toward the east-northeast.

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