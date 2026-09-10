Have you noticed that nearly every neighborhood across Southwest Michigan is undergoing routine tree trimming right now?

I'm not sure if it's the power company's doing, the homeowners, the city, or just a bizarre coincidence, but I can't go anywhere around town without having to skirt around a maintenance crew and all their trucks.

Get our free mobile app

I know it's necessary, but I'm annoyed! Hey, I'm only human. Between the tree-trimming crews and all the road repaving going on right now, my morning crosstown commute feels like it's taking for-ev-er.

And now, apparently, there's something else we're going to be seeing around Southwest Michigan-- low-flying helicopters.

I can just see all the posts in our local Facebook groups now asking, "What's with all those low flying helicopters circling around town?" So, let's just get it out of the way now:

it's more routine maintenance!

ITC, the "nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company", is set to perform aerial patrols of its transmission lines throughout our area this fall. So, don't panic when you see helicopters get suspiciously close to those power lines.

ITC will perform their inspections throughout Southwest Michigan in four stages:

Sept. 22-28 and Oct. 26-30: Hillsdale, Branch, St. Joseph, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Barry, Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason.

Hillsdale, Branch, St. Joseph, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Barry, Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason. Oct. 5-9 and Nov. 9-13: Jackson, Hillsdale, Calhoun, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne.



During these flights, crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards. The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. -- ITC via press release

7 Smart Ways to Cut Summer Energy Bills in Michigan Consumers Energy’s annual peak summer pricing takes effect June 1 and runs through the end of September. Simple chores like charging your EV, doing a load of laundry, or even charging your phone will cost you more, if you do them during certain hours. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon