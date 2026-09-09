Southwest Michigan is hunting for its best burger joint this month. You get a daily vote through September 18th to pick your favorite.

Southwest Michigan's Best Burger Spots of 2026 Voting Rules

Poll Coverage Area: Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.

Restaurants can be included in this poll from the following counties only: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch. Voting Period: Wednesday, September 9th through Friday, September 18th.

Wednesday, September 9th through Friday, September 18th. Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted

Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.

Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.

Results will be announced and published on Friday, September 18th, 2026

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Scroll down to vote for your favorite burger joint in Southwest Michigan.

Photo by Adam Bartoszewicz on Unsplash Photo by Adam Bartoszewicz on Unsplash

The restaurants in the poll above were nominated during the nomination period. You can submit a late nomination ONLY if the restaurant is not in the poll above. Nominations can not be counted as votes. Click here to submit your late nomination for your favorite burger spot in Southwest Michigan.

While we wait for the results of this year's burger poll, you can check out the 2025 results. We received over 3,000 votes for the best burgers in Southwest Michigan last year. Your top 5 from that year are below.

Southwest Michigan's 5 Favorite Burger Spots - 2025

#5 Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Google Street View Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon

Gibby’s Bar & Grill in Mendon lands in the top 5 for the second year in a row with 7.89% of the vote.

#4 Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion

Google Street View Google Street View

Although Albion Malleable Brewing Company in Albion was nominated last year, they didn't make it into the top 5. They made up for that big time in 2025, pulling in 9.77% of the vote.

#3 Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View

Figgs Fast Food in Battle Creek climbed up from number 7 in 2024 to number 3 with 13.21% of the vote in 2025.

#2 BC Burger in Battle Creek

Google Street View Google Street View

After dominating the 2024 poll, BC Burger in Battle Creek garnered an impressive 13.53% of the vote this year, securing second place.

#1 Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan

Google Street View Google Street View

After almost landing in the top 20 last year, Corky's Drive-In Restaurant in Allegan ate up the competition with 14.84% of the vote to grab the top spot this year. Congrats!!!

Click here to see the full poll results for 2025.

The Best Burgers in Michigan, According to Foodie Experts National Foodie sites have weighed in—and according to them, these burger joints are serving up the very best in the Mitten. Whether it's a no-frills classic hamburger, a can't-miss burger-and-fries combo, or a cheesy masterpiece worth a road trip, these are the top spots across Michigan that every burger lover needs to try at least once.