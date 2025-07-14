Can you believe Michigan once baked in 112-degree heat? That’s enough to make even the toughest locals sweat.

After experiencing high temperatures of nearly 115 degrees Fahrenheit every single day of my vacation in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week. I started wondering if it had ever been that hot in Michigan.

The short answer is, almost. The highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Michigan happened back on July 13th, 1936. That's when the tiny Northern Michigan town of Mio hit 112 degrees Fahrenheit. I can't wrap my head around Michigan hitting 112. Furthermore, hitting that temperature as far North as Grayling is mind-boggling.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Michigan happened just a year and a half before the hottest day. Vandbilt, a small town about an hour Northwest of Mio, dropped down to 51 degrees below zero. A jaw-dropping 163 degrees Fahrenheit separates the hottest and coldest days in Michigan. Just...WOW.

Extreme Summer and Winter temps in Michigan Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

112 degrees Fahrenheit is very hot, especially in our humid climate. However, Michigan is nowhere near the top 5 hottest states according to Stacker.com.

States with the Highest Maximum Temperatures Ever Recorded

1. California: 134° F (Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913)

2. Arizona: 128° F (Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994)

3. Nevada: 125° F (Laughlin on June 29, 1994)

4. New Mexico: 122° F (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (nr. Loving) on June 27, 1994)

5. Kansas: 121° F (Alton on July 24, 1936)

READ MORE: Passengers Won’t Have To Remove Their Shoes At Michigan Airports

READ MORE: Passengers Won’t Have To Remove Their Shoes At Michigan Airports

It is very unlikely that Michigan will experience temperatures in the hundreds again anytime soon. In fact, Southwest Michigan is looking at highs in the 80s for the next 10 days. Not too shabby.

How Tornadoes are Measured: Understanding the F Scale Since February 1, 2007, America has used the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine the strength of a tornado with a scale from EF0 to EF5. With some help from the Old Farmer's Almanac , here's a look at what each of the classifications means and the damage they cause. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow