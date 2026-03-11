From Portage to Ireland, a cyber attack has thrown a well-known medical company into chaos. The ripple effects could reach far beyond their walls.

Work has come to a screeching halt at Stryker. Stryker was the victim of a serious cyber attack overnight that is reportedly linked to Iran. Handala, an Iranian-linked hacking group, has claimed responsibility for the hack, according to Geo News.

Such a cyber attack is capable of permanently destroying data on targeted systems instead of holding it for ransom. Beyond employees’ work devices, personal phones with company profiles of the employees had also been wiped out, multiple sources confirmed.

We have independently verified that employees of Stryker's headquarters in Portage, Michigan, have been told to avoid logging in to work phones and computers. Logging into these work devices could result in full data loss due to this cyber attack.

Stryker's HQ in the United States is not alone, as Ireland has been hit as well, according to The Economic Times.

The Stryker cyber attack in Cork caused widespread shutdowns across the company’s internal network. Workers reported that corporate laptops, mobile devices, and engineering systems connected to the network stopped working after the attack began.

There are rumors that other companies, like Pfizer, have experienced similar attacks at the same time. However, we have not been able to confirm those reports. We will keep you up to date.

