Imagine sipping a cold drink while gazing at the clear waters of Torch Lake. It's one of several summer must-see spots.

7 Day Trips You Need To Make In Michigan Before Summer Is Over

Torch Lake in Northern Michigan

Torch Lake in Northern Michigan

The 2nd-largest inland lake in Michigan is great for boating, swimming, and just relaxing and enjoying the beautiful scenery. Torch Lake received 4.7 out of 5 stars on TripAdvisor.

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring at Palms Book State Park in Manistique, Michigan

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring at Palms Book State Park in Manistique, Michigan

It's far more fun visiting Kitch-iti-kipi Spring than it is trying to pronounce it. This tranquil spot in Michigan may be the most breathtaking site you will ever experience. This beautiful oasis can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique.

Petoskey State Park in Emmet County, Michigan

Petoskey State Park in Emmet County, Michigan

Only In Your State recently named this place among the best Summer destinations in Michigan.

Besides the beach, you can also explore hiking trails on surrounding dunes. A favorite is the half-mile loop to the top of Old Baldy Dune.

Houghton-Douglass Falls in Houghton, Michigan

Houghton-Douglass Falls in Houghton, Michigan

Houghton-Douglass Falls is the tallest waterfall in Michigan. This gorgeous and massive peice of nature is 110 feet from top to bottom. This gem place was only recently opened to the public in 2018. Get more info on Houghton-Douglass Falls by tapping here.

Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park and Memorial Falls in Munising, Michigan

Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park and Memorial Falls in Munising, Michigan

This gorgeous area of Michigan was recently ranked as the top spot for Summer vacation destinations in the Mitten State according to OnlyInYourState.com,

While Munising has several nice beaches from which to choose, Sand Point Beach within the Painted Rocks National Lakeshore Park is a top choice.

Tridge in Midland, Michigan

There is only one three-legged bridge in the beautiful state of Michigan. This rare site can be found where the Tittabawassee and the Chippewa Rivers meet in Midland.

The Tridge in Midland, Michigan

Delaware Copper Mine in Copper Harbor

Almost 10 years ago I took my family on a Michigan road trip. We left Kalamazoo and followed the Lake Michigan shoreline all of the way up to the Upper Peninsula. At the very top of the U.P. we found a gem called Copper Harbor. Tour the Delaware Copper Mine. It's awesome. Tap here for more info and photos of Copper Harbor.

Delaware Copper Mine in Copper Harbor

Did we miss your favorite Michigan Summer road trip destination? If so, let us know in the comments.

