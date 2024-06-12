With amazingly beautiful bodies of water, lush National Forests, and historic museums, Michigan really does have it all. We put together the perfect list of spots to take your out-of-town visitors this summer.

Michigan could seem boring to friends or family members stuck in your house in Decatur, Michigan. Why not blow their minds by showing them what Pure Michigan has to offer. Below you will find 9 of our favorites.

9 Best Michigan Spots to Take Out-of-State Visitors

Mackinac Island

Few places on planet Earth have been able to preserve history the way Mackinac Island has. In fact, this Michigan spot was recently named the Best Summer Travel Escape in the U.S.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Whether you are hiking or kayaking, this is some of the most beautiful scenery in all of America. You'll find Pictured Rocks in the North Central part of the Upper Peninsula.

Old Delaware Copper Mine at Copper Harbor, Michigan

Very close to the very tippity top of Michigan's U.P. is an old copper mine that you can tour in Copper Harbor, Michigan. A few years back, the couple that ran the mine had two pet skunks named Oreo and Snickers just running around like cats.

Tahquamenon Falls

It is no surprise that a place a gorgeous as Tahquamenon Falls is located in Paradise. Paradise is in Michigan's U.P. and is a must-see.

Sleeping Bear Dunes

If you can't make it up to the U.P. maybe a trip to the Sleeping Bear Dune near Traverse City is on your menu this summer. Friendly advice, no matter how fun it looks to run down the dunes, don't forget you have to walk back up. And it is way harder than you think.

Houghton-Douglass Falls

This is the tallest waterfall in all of Michigan. Houghton-Douglass Falls was privately owned until the state of Michigan purchased the property in 2018. Get more info by clicking here.

Kitch-iti-kipi Spring

This honestly is one of the most pristine pieces of nature you will ever see. Click here to see more photos and videos.

Oswald Bear Ranch in Newberry, MI

Have you ever fed a bear cub fruit loops? If the answer is yes, that is crazy. Unless you were at the Oswald Bear Ranch. Animal lovers this is a can't-miss spot in Michigan's U.P.

Motown Museum

We wouldn't have never heard of the Jackson 5, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and Smokey Robinson if it weren't for this small house in Detroit known as Hitsville, U.S.A.

Did we miss one of your favorite Michigan spots? Let us know in the comments.

