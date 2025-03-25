The Jonas Brothers Will Perform in Michigan This Year
Summer concert season in Michigan is really starting to shape up!
Have you started planning out your 2025 summer concert calendar yet? We've already got some great shows lined up for this season as artists such as Post Malone, The Weeknd, and The Lumineers, just to name a few.
With this exciting new update we can now include the Jonas Brothers on that list as the group just announced dates and venues for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour. Here's what you need to know:
The Jonas Brothers will kick off their "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour at MetLife Stadium in their native New Jersey before embarking on a 43-date tour starting in August. Among those stops is a performance here in Detroit, Michigan but the venue is not Little Caesar's Arena as you'd expect.
Just days after performing at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field on August 26, 2025 Nick, Joe, and Kevin will take over the home of the Detroit Tigers, Comerica Park! Collaborative partner DJ Marshmello as well as Boys Like Girls will be the opening acts on the August 28 show in Detroit.
Singer Pink currently holds the record for highest-attended concert at Comerica Park when she performed in front of 45,000+ fans in 2023. Perhaps the Jonas Brothers can claim the record this year. Will you be in attendance? Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m.
8/10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
8/12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
8/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
8/17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
8/21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
8/23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
8/26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
8/28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
8/31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
9/06– Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
9/18– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
9/20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
9/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
9/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
9/26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
9/28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
10/02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10/04 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
10/05– Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
10/07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
10/08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
10/10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
10/12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
10/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/16����� Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
10/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
10/18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
10/19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
10/24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
10/26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
10/29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
11/01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
11/05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
11/06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
11/08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11/09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
11/11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
11/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails to Sip On This Summer
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon