The Jonas Brothers Will Perform in Michigan This Year

Summer concert season in Michigan is really starting to shape up!

Have you started planning out your 2025 summer concert calendar yet? We've already got some great shows lined up for this season as artists such as Post Malone, The Weeknd, and The Lumineers, just to name a few.

Get our free mobile app

With this exciting new update we can now include the Jonas Brothers on that list as the group just announced dates and venues for their upcoming 20th anniversary tour. Here's what you need to know:

The Jonas Brothers will kick off their "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour at MetLife Stadium in their native New Jersey before embarking on a 43-date tour starting in August. Among those stops is a performance here in Detroit, Michigan but the venue is not Little Caesar's Arena as you'd expect.

Just days after performing at Chicago's famed Wrigley Field on August 26, 2025 Nick, Joe, and Kevin will take over the home of the Detroit Tigers, Comerica Park! Collaborative partner DJ Marshmello as well as Boys Like Girls will be the opening acts on the August 28 show in Detroit.

Singer Pink currently holds the record for highest-attended concert at Comerica Park when she performed in front of 45,000+ fans in 2023. Perhaps the Jonas Brothers can claim the record this year. Will you be in attendance? Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, March 28 at 10:00 a.m.

8/10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

8/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

8/17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

8/21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

8/23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

8/26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

8/28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

8/31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

9/06– Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

9/18– Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

9/20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

9/25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

9/26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

9/28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

10/02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/04 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

10/05– Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

10/07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10/08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

10/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10/16����� Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

10/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

10/19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

10/26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10/29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

11/01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

11/05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

11/06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

11/08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11/09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

11/11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

11/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

11/14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer These celebs just can't get enough of the Great Lakes State! Have you ever had a famous encounter in Michigan? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon