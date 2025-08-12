Michigan’s Fall Concert Lineup Hits All The Right Notes
As autumn settles in, Michigan's music scene is heating up with big names and even bigger vibes. Get ready for some memorable nights ahead.
Biggest Michigan Concerts This Fall
Tuesday, September 23rd
Artist: Shaboozey
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Wednesday, September 24th
Artist: Drake Bell
Venue: The Token Lounge
City: Westland
Thursday, September 25th
Artist: The B-52s with Devo and Lene Lovich
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston
Friday, September 26th
Artist: Tim McGraw with Travis Tritt
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Kool & the Gang
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Artist: Sleep Token with Thornhill
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Peter Gabriel
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac
Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston
Saturday, September 27th
Artist: Zach Bryan with John Mayer and Ryan Bingham
Venue: Michigan Stadium
City: Ann Arbor
Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Renee' Rapp with Syd
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: John Waite
Venue: Adniamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren
Sunday, September 28th
Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston
Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: sombr with Devon Gabriella
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Musiq Soulchild
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Monday, September 29th
Artist: Franz Ferdinand
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Wednesday, October 1st
Artist: The Lumineers with Chance Peña
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, October 2nd
Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Noah Cyrus with Carter Faith
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Too Short
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Artist: AFI with TR/ST
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Friday, October 3rd
Artist: Queens of the Stone Age
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: April Wine with Molly Hatchet
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Saturday, October 4th
Artist: Brian McKnight with Ginuwine
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Little Big Town
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Sunday, October 5th
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs with Gary Numan
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Marc Rebillet
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, October 8th
Artist: Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor
Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Thursday, October 9th
Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Jermaine Dupri with DJ Envy
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Artist: Gino Vannelli
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren
Friday, October 10th
Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, October 11th
Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: Starship with Foghat
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw
Artist: Modest Mouse with Built to Spill
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Artist: Raphael Saadiq
Venue: Detroit Opera House
City: Grand Rapids
Sunday, October 12th
Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Monday, October 13
Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, October 15th
Artist: Talib Kweli with Kwaj and Studda Jay
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Friday, October 17
Artist: Lawrence
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids, MI
Artist: Jesse McCartney
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Saturday, October 18th
Artist: Buckcherry with Michael Monroe
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint
Sunday, October 19th
Artist: The Temptations with the Four Tops
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Cage the Elephant with Hey, Nothing, and Vlad Holiday
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw
Monday, October 20th
Artist: Mumford & Sons with Michael Kiwanuka
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Cage the Elephant and hey, nothing
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Tuesday, October 21st
Artist: Neon Trees
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, October 22nd
Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Tank and the Bangas with Jamila Woods
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit
Friday, October 24th
Artist: Borns
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren
Artist: Jon Batiste
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, October 25th
Artist: Freddie Jackson with Regina Belle
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Venue: Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor
Artist: David Byrne
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Sunday, October 26th
Artist: The Whispers
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Tuesday, October 28th
Artist: Stevie Nicks
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Friday, October 31st
Artist: Insane Clown Posse
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, November 1st
Artist: Gucci Mane with Trina, Lil Boosie, and more
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Sunday, November 2nd
Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, November 3rd
Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Thursday, November 6th
Artist: Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: The Loving Touch
City: Ferndale
Friday, November 7th
Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac
Saturday, November 8th
Artist: Blue October
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Sunday, November 9th
Artist: Blue October
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, November 11th
Artist: John Legend
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Wednesday, November 12th
Artist: Chicago
Venue: Wharton Center for Performing Arts
City: East Lansing
Friday, November 14th
Artist: Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Saturday, November 15th
Artist: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo
Wednesday, November 19th
Artist: Sevendust with Cory Marks
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Tamar Braxton
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Thursday, November 20th
Artist: Erykah Badu
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, November 22nd
Artist: Blue Oyster Cult
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Sunday, November 23rd
Artist: Taylor Dayne
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Tuesday, November 25th
Artist: Maroon 5 with Claire Rosinkranz
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Portugal. the Man with La Luz
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Seven Dusst with Cory Marks
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, November 28th
Artist: The Verve Pipe
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Saturday, November 29th
Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Xzibit with Kottonmouth Kings, Immortal Technique, and more.
Venue: Crofoot Ballroom
City: Pontiac
Artist: Yung Gravy
Venue: The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, December 4th
Artist: Sister Hazel
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac
Artist: The Lemonheads
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo
Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th
Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye
Venue: Island Resort & Casino
City: Harris
Sunday, December 7th
Artist: Andrea Bocelli
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, December 10th
Artist: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Venue: Magic Bag
City: Ferndale
Saturday, December 13th
Artist: Dave Koz with Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Casey Abrams, and more.
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Tuesday, December 16th
Artist: Chris Isaak
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit
Friday, December 19th
Artist: Trisha Yearwood
Venue: Orchestra Hall
City: Detroit
