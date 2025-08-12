Michigan&#8217;s Fall Concert Lineup Hits All The Right Notes

Michigan’s Fall Concert Lineup Hits All The Right Notes

As autumn settles in, Michigan's music scene is heating up with big names and even bigger vibes. Get ready for some memorable nights ahead.

Biggest Michigan Concerts This Fall

Tuesday, September 23rd

Artist: Shaboozey
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, September 24th

Artist: Drake Bell
Venue: The Token Lounge
City: Westland

 

Thursday, September 25th

Artist: The B-52s with Devo and Lene Lovich
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston

Friday, September 26th

Artist: Tim McGraw with Travis Tritt
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Kool & the Gang
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

Artist: Sleep Token with Thornhill
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Peter Gabriel
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac

Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston

Saturday, September 27th

Artist: Zach Bryan with John Mayer and Ryan Bingham
Venue: Michigan Stadium
City: Ann Arbor

Artist: Lainey Wilson
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Renee' Rapp with Syd
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Artist: John Waite
Venue: Adniamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

 

Sunday, September 28th

Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Village of Clarkston

Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: sombr with Devon Gabriella
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Artist: Musiq Soulchild
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Monday, September 29th

Artist: Franz Ferdinand
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

Wednesday, October 1st

Artist: The Lumineers with Chance Peña
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

Thursday, October 2nd

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Noah Cyrus with Carter Faith
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Too Short
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Artist: AFI with TR/ST
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

 

Friday, October 3rd

Artist: Queens of the Stone Age
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: April Wine with Molly Hatchet
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

 

Saturday, October 4th

Artist: Brian McKnight with Ginuwine
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Little Big Town
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

Artist: Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

 

Sunday, October 5th

Artist: The Psychedelic Furs with Gary Numan
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Marc Rebillet
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

 

Wednesday, October 8th

Artist: Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor

Artist: A.J. Croce
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

 

Thursday, October 9th

Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Artist: Jermaine Dupri with DJ Envy
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Artist: Gino Vannelli
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

 

Friday, October 10th

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

Saturday, October 11th

Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Artist: Starship with Foghat
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw

Artist: Modest Mouse with Built to Spill
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

Artist: Raphael Saadiq
Venue: Detroit Opera House
City: Grand Rapids

 

Sunday, October 12th

Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Monday, October 13

Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, October 15th

Artist: Talib Kweli with Kwaj and Studda Jay
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

Friday, October 17

Artist: Lawrence
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids, MI

Artist: Jesse McCartney
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

 

Saturday, October 18th

Artist: Buckcherry with Michael Monroe
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint

 

Sunday, October 19th

Artist: The Temptations with the Four Tops
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Cage the Elephant with Hey, Nothing, and Vlad Holiday
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw

 

Monday, October 20th

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Michael Kiwanuka
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Cage the Elephant and hey, nothing
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, October 21st

Artist: Neon Trees
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, October 22nd

Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

Artist: Tank and the Bangas with Jamila Woods
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Friday, October 24th

Artist: Borns
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

Artist: Jon Batiste
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Saturday, October 25th

Artist: Freddie Jackson with Regina Belle
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Artist: Herbie Hancock
Venue: Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor

Artist: David Byrne
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: The Stray Cats
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Sunday, October 26th

Artist: The Whispers
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Tuesday, October 28th

Artist: Stevie Nicks
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

 

Friday, October 31st

Artist: Insane Clown Posse
Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre
City: Detroit

Saturday, November 1st

Artist: Gucci Mane with Trina, Lil Boosie, and more
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Sunday, November 2nd

Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Monday, November 3rd

Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

Thursday, November 6th

Artist: Black Flag with The Queers
Venue: The Loving Touch
City: Ferndale

Friday, November 7th

Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac

 

Saturday, November 8th

Artist: Blue October
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

 

Sunday, November 9th

Artist: Blue October
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

 

Tuesday, November 11th

Artist: John Legend
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Wednesday, November 12th

Artist: Chicago
Venue: Wharton Center for Performing Arts
City: East Lansing

 

Friday, November 14th

Artist: Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

 

Saturday, November 15th

Artist: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Artist: Thomas Dolby
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo

Wednesday, November 19th

Artist: Sevendust with Cory Marks
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Tamar Braxton
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Thursday, November 20th

Artist: Erykah Badu
Venue:  Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Saturday, November 22nd

Artist: Blue Oyster Cult
Venue:  Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Sunday, November 23rd

Artist: Taylor Dayne
Venue:  Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Tuesday, November 25th

Artist: Maroon 5 with Claire Rosinkranz
Venue:  Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Portugal. the Man with La Luz
Venue:  Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Artist: Seven Dusst with Cory Marks
Venue:  GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, November 28th

Artist: The Verve Pipe
Venue:  Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

Saturday, November 29th

Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.
Venue:  Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Xzibit with Kottonmouth Kings, Immortal Technique, and more.
Venue:  Crofoot Ballroom
City: Pontiac

Artist: Yung Gravy
Venue:  The Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, December 4th

Artist: Sister Hazel
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts
City: Pontiac

Artist: The Lemonheads
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo

 

Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th

Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye
Venue: Island Resort & Casino
City: Harris

Sunday, December 7th

Artist: Andrea Bocelli
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

 

Wednesday, December 10th

Artist: Squirrel Nut Zippers
Venue: Magic Bag
City: Ferndale

 

Saturday, December 13th

Artist: Dave Koz with Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Casey Abrams, and more.
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Tuesday, December 16th

Artist: Chris Isaak
Venue: The Fillmore
City: Detroit

 

Friday, December 19th

Artist: Trisha Yearwood
Venue: Orchestra Hall
City: Detroit

 

