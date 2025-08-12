As autumn settles in, Michigan's music scene is heating up with big names and even bigger vibes. Get ready for some memorable nights ahead.

Biggest Michigan Concerts This Fall

Tuesday, September 23rd

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Shaboozey

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Wednesday, September 24th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Drake Bell

Venue: The Token Lounge

City: Westland

Thursday, September 25th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The B-52s with Devo and Lene Lovich

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Village of Clarkston

Get our free mobile app

Friday, September 26th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tim McGraw with Travis Tritt

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Kool & the Gang

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Artist: Sleep Token with Thornhill

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Peter Gabriel

Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts

City: Pontiac

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Lainey Wilson

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Village of Clarkston

READ MORE: Battle Creek’s GHS Strings Fuels The Heartbeat Of Rock Music

READ MORE: Battle Creek’s GHS Strings Fuels The Heartbeat Of Rock Music

Saturday, September 27th

Getty Images for Stagecoach Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Artist: Zach Bryan with John Mayer and Ryan Bingham

Venue: Michigan Stadium

City: Ann Arbor

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Lainey Wilson

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Renee' Rapp with Syd

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

John Waite coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: John Waite

Venue: Adniamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren

Sunday, September 28th

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Papa Roach with Rise Against and Underoath

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Village of Clarkston

Chaka Khan is coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Getty Images for Spotify Getty Images for Spotify loading...

Artist: sombr with Devon Gabriella

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Getty Images for ESSENCE Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Artist: Musiq Soulchild

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Monday, September 29th

Getty Images for KROQ Getty Images for KROQ loading...

Artist: Franz Ferdinand

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Wednesday, October 1st

The Lumineers Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music loading...

Artist: The Lumineers with Chance Peña

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, October 2nd

Getty Images for ABA Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Getty Images for The Recording A Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Noah Cyrus with Carter Faith

Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre

City: Detroit

Getty Images for Coachella Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Too Short

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: AFI with TR/ST

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Friday, October 3rd

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Queens of the Stone Age

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: April Wine with Molly Hatchet

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Saturday, October 4th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Brian McKnight with Ginuwine

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Getty Images for ABA Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Little Big Town

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Sex Pistols with Frank Carter

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Sunday, October 5th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Psychedelic Furs with Gary Numan

Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre

City: Detroit

Getty Images for Netflix Getty Images for Netflix loading...

Artist: Marc Rebillet

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, October 8th

Getty Images for Stagecoach Getty Images for Stagecoach loading...

Artist: Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark

Venue: Michigan Theatre

City: Ann Arbor

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: A.J. Croce

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Thursday, October 9th

Elvis Costello coming to Michigan Getty Images for Country Music H loading...

Artist: Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Getty Images for ESSENCE Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Artist: Jermaine Dupri with DJ Envy

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Artist: Gino Vannelli

Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren

Friday, October 10th

Getty Images for ABA Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Eric Church with Marcus King

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, October 11th

Seether coming to Michigan Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: Seether with Daughtry, P.O.D., and Kami Kehoe

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Starship with Foghat

Venue: The Dow Event Center

City: Saginaw

Getty Images for Filson Getty Images for Filson loading...

Artist: Modest Mouse with Built to Spill

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Raphael Saadiq

Venue: Detroit Opera House

City: Grand Rapids

Sunday, October 12th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Aly & AJ with Amanda Shires

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Monday, October 13

Tate McRae is coming to Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, October 15th

Getty Images for Live Nation Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Talib Kweli with Kwaj and Studda Jay

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Friday, October 17

Lawrence The Band Visits The Empire State Building Getty Images for Empire State Re loading...

Artist: Lawrence

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids, MI

Getty Images for Caruso Getty Images for Caruso loading...

Artist: Jesse McCartney

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Saturday, October 18th

Buckcherry coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buckcherry with Michael Monroe

Venue: The Machine Shop

City: Flint

Sunday, October 19th

The Temptations coming to Indiana Getty Images for Princess Cruise loading...

Artist: The Temptations with the Four Tops

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Getty Images for ATLive Getty Images for ATLive loading...

Artist: Cage the Elephant with Hey, Nothing, and Vlad Holiday

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Venue: The Dow Event Center

City: Saginaw

Monday, October 20th

The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images for the American Mu loading...

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Michael Kiwanuka

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Getty Images for ATLive Getty Images for ATLive loading...

Artist: Cage the Elephant and hey, nothing

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Tuesday, October 21st

Neon Trees coming to Indiana Getty Images for Paramount Hotel loading...

Artist: Neon Trees

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, October 22nd

Tate McRae is coming to Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Tate McRae with Alessi Rose

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tank and the Bangas with Jamila Woods

Venue: Majestic Theatre

City: Detroit

Friday, October 24th

Getty Images for Coachella Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Borns

Venue: Majestic Theatre

City: Detroit

Little River Band coming to Indiana and Michigan Gustavo Caballero loading...

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren

Getty Images for The Recording A Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Jon Batiste

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, October 25th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Freddie Jackson with Regina Belle

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Herbie Hancock

Venue: Hill Auditorium

City: Ann Arbor

Getty Images for The New Yorker Getty Images for The New Yorker loading...

Artist: David Byrne

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Stray Cats

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Sunday, October 26th

Artist: The Whispers

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Tuesday, October 28th

Getty Images for FIREAID Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: Stevie Nicks

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Friday, October 31st

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Insane Clown Posse

Venue: Masonic Temple Theatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, November 1st

Artist: Gucci Mane with Trina, Lil Boosie, and more

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Air Supply coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Air Supply

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Sunday, November 2nd

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, November 3rd

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: All Time Low with Mayday Parade, The Cab, and The Paradox

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Thursday, November 6th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Black Flag with The Queers

Venue: The Loving Touch

City: Ferndale

Friday, November 7th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Los Lonely Boys

Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts

City: Pontiac

Saturday, November 8th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Blue October

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: Los Lonely Boys

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Sunday, November 9th

Artist: Blue October

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, November 11th

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Artist: John Legend

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Wednesday, November 12th

Artist: Chicago

Venue: Wharton Center for Performing Arts

City: East Lansing

Friday, November 14th

Ben Folds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds with Lindsey Kraft

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Saturday, November 15th

Artist: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Artist: Thomas Dolby

Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe

City: Kalamazoo

Wednesday, November 19th

Artist: Sevendust with Cory Marks

Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Tamar Braxton

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Thursday, November 20th

Artist: Erykah Badu

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, November 22nd

Artist: Blue Oyster Cult

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Sunday, November 23rd

Artist: Taylor Dayne

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Tuesday, November 25th

Artist: Maroon 5 with Claire Rosinkranz

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Portugal. the Man with La Luz

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Artist: Seven Dusst with Cory Marks

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, November 28th

Artist: The Verve Pipe

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Saturday, November 29th

Artist: Brandy with Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and more.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Xzibit with Kottonmouth Kings, Immortal Technique, and more.

Venue: Crofoot Ballroom

City: Pontiac

Artist: Yung Gravy

Venue: The Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, December 4th

Artist: Sister Hazel

Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts

City: Pontiac

Artist: The Lemonheads

Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe

City: Kalamazoo

Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th

Artist: Lonestar with Collin Raye

Venue: Island Resort & Casino

City: Harris

Sunday, December 7th

Artist: Andrea Bocelli

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, December 10th

Artist: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Venue: Magic Bag

City: Ferndale

Saturday, December 13th

Artist: Dave Koz with Jonathan Butler, Haley Reinhart, Casey Abrams, and more.

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Artist: Wynonna Judd

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Tuesday, December 16th

Artist: Chris Isaak

Venue: The Fillmore

City: Detroit

Friday, December 19th

Artist: Trisha Yearwood

Venue: Orchestra Hall

City: Detroit