Michigan Weather Alert: Thunderstorms And Snow This Weekend

Southwest Michigan could go from Sunshine and mid-70s on Friday to severe thunderstorms Saturday morning, followed by snow Sunday.

The weather version of March Madness is about to impact much of the Southern and Midwestern states. We'll talk about how bad this weather system is expected to get and when it will hit Michigan. But first, let's take a look back at the big springtime storm that hit Portage last year.

We are no strangers to tornadic weather here in Southwest Michigan. Who can forget when Kalamazoo County was hit by a devasting EF2 tornado on May 7th, 2024?

Tornado Damage in Southwest Michigan May 7th, 2024

Many homes and businesses were damaged by 135 MPH wind gusts and 4-inch hail. There were even trees uprooted. When one storm stopped, another one started. I'll never forget that day.

tree uprooted during tornado in Michigan

Click the button below to see photos and videos of the tornado's aftermath in Portage from May of 2024.

Much of the United States will deal with some sort of severe weather this week as a bomb cyclone is currently moving from the Rockies to the Central Plains.

There is a threat of heavy winds, hail, and tornadoes beginning Friday, March 14th, according to the Weather Channel,

A dangerous outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected to begin Friday and last through the weekend in the Midwest, South and East.

Most of Illinois and parts of Indiana are at high risk of experiencing EF2 tornadoes Friday night. Michigan will see the brunt of its bad weather in the early morning hours of Saturday. Severe thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 8 am, according to Jeff Porter at WWMT,

Saturday is windy throughout and likely windy enough for a Wind Advisory. South and southwesterly gusts should hover between 40 and 50 mph for a good chunk of the day. After highs in the upper 60s, we'll fall to just the middle 40s Sunday, and we may be dealing with an intermittent rain/snow mix.

You read that correctly. We are going to have our warmest day of the year so far on Friday, with a high in the 70s, followed by a chance of snow on Sunday. Here we are, living the Michigan cliche'.

