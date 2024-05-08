Pictures and Videos of Southwest Michigan Tornado Damage

Photos and videos of massive damage are pouring in after a night of extremely dangerous weather including multiple tornados in Southwest Michigan.

We will have a far better idea of the scale of damage we experienced in the Kalamazoo area later today. But as of 8 AM on the morning after these relentless storms came through, WWMT Channel 3 Meteorologist Jeff Porter can officially confirm that 3 tornados touched down Tuesday evening. One was in Portage causing lots of damage which included a mobile home park and the new Fed Ex facility near the airport. Two tornadoes touched down in St. Joseph County. One of those twisters touched land in Centerville and another about a mile east-southeast of Wasepi. As of this morning, nearly 23,000 people were without power due to storm damage with power crews working around the clock in hopes of restoring electricity as quickly as possible. Many of you have sent in shocking photos and videos of the storm's aftermath for us to share. Here are some of those photos and videos.

Tornado aftermath

Keep checking back as we will add more photos as they come in. You can scroll through the videos of horrific damage on the KFR Facebook page by clicking here.