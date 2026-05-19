Following the successful opening of its first West Michigan café in Portage this spring, Tous Les Jours has announced plans for a second location in Grand Rapids.

Have You Heard the Buzz About This French-Asian Inspired Bakery Chain?

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It's worth the hype!

"Tous les Jours", which translates to "every day" in French, first launched in the U.S. in 2004 and has since grown into 110 locations nationwide, and more than 1,740 across the globe.

TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable neighborhood bakery specializing in French-Asian inspired baked goods, hand crafted beverages and bold, flavorful coffee and espresso...We bake everyday to provide fresh products using the finest ingredients to not only produce a number of baked goods, but quality baked goods. -- Tous les Jours

When Michigan's fourth location opened in Portage, there were lines out the door and there were 30+ minute waits at the counter. The buzz was unreal!

Tous les Jour Portage Michigan Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

In an effort to avoid the rush, I chose to visit the Portage bakery on a Friday afternoon around 5 o'clock and by that point only one pastry display case was left. Instead, I decided to grab some delicious, airy, cloud-like cheesecake from the refrigerated case-- and it did not disappoint.

Note: I recently saw a Facebook post from Tous les Jour in Portage saying they were working on the issue to address bakery demand.

Tous les Jour - Grand Rapids

According to a post from the Calder News, the chain's newest West Michigan bakery will be located at 3581 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids near the CenterPointe Mall. Check back for an opening date soon. We'll be watching!

Kalamazoo Restaurants With Great Gluten-Free Options Here are some establishments to consider when dining gluten-free in the Kalamazoo area: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon