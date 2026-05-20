Surrounded by the beauty of the Great Lakes, Michigan is filled with scenic shorelines, massive dunes, and unforgettable outdoor escapes. And one of the nation's most beautiful state parks is right here in the Mitten.

This Michigan Spot Is Named One Of The Most Beautiful State Parks

Love Exploring put together a list of the 50 most beautiful state parks in America, highlighting the most stunning outdoor spots. One of Michigan's state parks earned a spot for its incredible scenery and natural beauty.

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Porcupine Mt. Wilderness State Park, on the shores of Lake Superior, encompasses some 60,000 acres of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Love Exploring says the park stands out for its massive forests, waterfalls, rugged shoreline, and incredible wildlife:

"Waterfalls and woodland characterize the wilderness, which protects species such as wolves, bears, and the peregrine falcon."

Love Exploring also highlighted one spot inside the park that they say truly steals the show:

"Arguably, the most beautiful spot in the whole park is the Lake of the Clouds. This blue body of water is framed by thick forest and can be viewed along the Big Carp River Trail."

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is a year-round destination, and each season offers unique activities and experiences:

"During fall, the park truly comes to life against a backdrop of fiery orange and yellow."

The park features over 90 miles of trails. The Big Carp River and Lake Superior trails offer world-class overnight backpacking experiences. Hike a short trail to a 1,958-foot observation tower—the third highest point in Michigan—which offers sweeping views of the forest canopy and Lake Superior.

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