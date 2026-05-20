Michigan Costco customers are being warned to check their homes and recent purchases for recalled items linked to serious burns and injuries.

Items Recalled At Michigan Costco Stores Over Burns And Injuries

According to a notice by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, a German kitchenware manufacturer, issued a recall last week for around 113,000 electric water kettles after at least one customer reported second-degree burns. More than 150 customers reported that handles were loosening and separating from the kettle body, which could result in injury from sudden hot-water spills.

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The kettles were sold at Costco between September 2019 and November 2025, according to a voluntary recall shared by the company. They were also available at HomeGoods stores and online at zwilling.com from December 2019 to February 2026.

Affected Enfinigy Electric Kettle model numbers include “53101-200” and “53101-201.” Affected Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro model numbers include “53101-500,” “53101-501,” “53101-502,” “53101-503” and “53101-504.” Customers should not use recalled kettles and should visit the Zwilling website for a refund.

Approximately 18,500 porch swings sold at Costco have been recalled due to a product defect that poses a serious risk of injury or death.

The recalled swing is the Menlo Woven Patio Swing by Agio, model number 1934256. It has a rectangular metal frame with a wicker seat and fabric canopy. Agio issued a voluntary safety recall after the distributor, World Bright International Limited, received 8 reports of customer injuries.

The issue stems from open S-hooks that allowed the seat to detach from the swing frame, causing users to fall backward off the swing. It was offered both online and in Costco stores. The swing was available for purchase from February 1 to March 20, 2026.

If you have the swing at home, you don't have to throw it out. World Bright International Limited is offering hook replacements and instructions to fix the faulty hook system.

11 Common Household Items You Can't Throw Away in Michigan This list comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its official landfill guidelines, outlining what Michigan bans from disposal and where those everyday items actually need to go instead.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow