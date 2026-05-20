Are You Brave Enough to Be the Next Leader of Hell (Michigan)?

One of Michigan’s most infamous tourist attractions is looking for its next owner. Hell, Michigan, the quirky little community is so small it's considered a "hamlet", is located Livingston County between Ann Arbor and Jackson.

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The destination known for its wedding chapel, mini golf, ice cream shop, and pun-filled attractions, is officially for sale. For $625,000, you could own Hell and everything that comes with it.

The joke possibilities alone might be worth the price.

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I’ve been to Hell and back, literally. My partner and I chose to visit Hell, Michigan one unlucky Friday the 13th (what better date to visit Hell?) and had such a great time that we think everyone should go to Hell-- at least once.

However, while life in the underworld may be eternal, ownership of Hell apparently is not. Earlier this month commercial real estate agency Swisher Commercial shared the news that Hell is hitting the market:

Hell is for Sale! Hell, Michigan, that is....Turnkey Novelty Retail Destination & Established Michigan Tourist-Favorite, with Strong Branding & Customer Loyalty

When we visited in 2024, Hell seemed to be run by a friendly retired couple, a veteran and his wife. Between managing the souvenir and ice cream shop, maintaining the mini golf course and other attractions, and running the website, owning Hell probably takes a lot more work than people realize. So, it makes sense that the current owners are ready to hand over the keys of Hell to its next ruler.

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What I would love to see from the next owner of Hell is an expansion of the town’s already iconic branding. In this modern era which is so driven by viral content and social media, the opportunities are almost endless when you literally own a place called Hell, Michigan.

The sale includes not just the property itself, but also the HellMi LLC which includes brand and business operations, meaning the door is wide open for someone with creativity and vision to turn the quirky tourist stop into an even bigger destination.

For starters, while there is the Hell Saloon operating next door, it would be exciting to see the former barbecue restaurant brought back to life and perhaps even a larger wedding chapel built for full-scale weddings...in Hell, of course.

What the Hell is There to Do in Hell, Michigan? Here are 13 things you must do when visiting the infamous Hell, Michigan. Just make sure to come back! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon