On Sunday, April 27 the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2025 were announced during a special episode of American Idol.

Included among this year's inductees are:

Cyndi Lauper

Soundgarden

Joe Cocker

Chubby Checker

Bad Company

Whether you agree with the Ohio-based Hall of Fame's definition of "rock and roll" or not, it's an honor just to be nominated. And we're elated to see this iconic Michigan duo get the credit they deserve!

The White Stripes

The White Stripes The White Stripes - Michael Buckner/Getty Images loading...

Detroit's legendary rock duo The White Stripes are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8, 2025. According to The Detroit Free Press they are the 22nd act from Michigan to reach such an achievement.

The mysterious duo of Jack and Meg White (who were actually married at one point) broke onto the scene nearly 28 years ago playing their first gig at an open-mic at Detroit's Gold Dollar bar before becoming a leading group of the indie garage rock revival.

These days it seems like you can't go to a sporting event without hearing their rock anthem "Seven Nation Army"-- especially if it's in Michigan.

Where Are They Now?

With Jack's numerous side projects (The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, etc) and Meg's growing anxiety over fame the band officially called it quits in 2011. Which begs the question: will Meg White be in attendance at the 2025 ceremony and will she perform?

Meg has stayed out of the public eye since the band dissolved while Jack is still active in the music business, behind and away from the mic. Jack's Third Man Records stores have locations in Nashville, London, and his record pressing plant in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Jack White still owns homes in Michigan including one in Kalamazoo's Winchell neighborhood. Locals are even urging Jack to help save Kalamazoo's historic State Theatre after helping Detroit's Masonic Temple avoid a similar fate in 2013.

Other notable Hall of Fame acts from Michigan include:

Aretha Franklin

Eminem

Al Green

Alice Cooper

Bob Seger

