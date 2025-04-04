This historic theatre in Michigan held its last performance in November 2024.

For the last four months the seats inside the iconic Spanish-style theatre have remained empty; its fate unknown. The current owners say they are committed to finding the right person or organization to usher the facility into a new era-- I think I know just the right person!

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2021 the iconic State Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan was originally built in 1927 as a "picture palace" or essentially a very ornate movie theater. If you've ever attended an event at the State Theatre then you know exactly what I mean:

Designed by Chicago's John Eberson,

this theater combines architectural grandeur with a rich cultural heritage...Today, the Kalamazoo State Theatre stands as a testament to its vibrant past and enduring significance.

Potential Closure in 1982

This isn't the first time the State Theatre has fallen on hard times. Community-wide mobilization efforts led to the successful creation of the "Save the State" committee and the building was eventually purchased by the Hinman family company, who owns it to this day. 42 years later and here we are trying to "Save the State" again. Who will help us?

Perhaps Jack White?

The Detroit native and co-founder of The White Stripes lives and breathes rock n roll. Since The White Stripes disbanded White continues to tour with his various bands (The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, etc.) and as a solo act. White also owns and operates Third Man Records with recording studios in Nashville, London, and a record pressing plant in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

At one point White even owned a home in Kalamazoo's Winchell neighborhood, though I'm not sure if that's still the case.

Why Jack?

Because he's already saved one Michigan theatre! Jack White is a big proponent of music history and preservation and made headlines in 2013 when he paid off $142,000 in back taxes owed by the historic Masonic Temple in Detroit. As such the Detroit Masonic Temple Association renamed the venue's concert hall the "Jack White Theatre" in his honor.

Jack is currently on his "No Name" tour across the U.S. which includes stops in nearby Chicago, Grand Rapids, and Detroit. Let's help spread the word and hopefully enlist Jack's help to successfully "Save the State" once again!

