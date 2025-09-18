Michigan Prohibits Red Light Cameras, So What Are Traffic Light Cameras Used For?

We have all been driving down the road and were either right at the speed limit or a little above it when the light flips from green to yellow. We all know our cars and the decision we have to make in that time, either slam on the brakes quick enough to stop and risk being rear ended or try and beat the light before it turns red.

In many states, this action could get you a ticket as they have red light cameras operating. Fortunately for us in Michigan, red light cameras are prohibited under the law, which put my mind at ease some but then it also got me thinking about the cameras I do see.

Many intersections in Michigan, have cameras perched on the light fixtures which I initially thought were red light and traffic cameras used by law enforcement to serve tickets or aide in an investigation. Instead, I found out they are used for the exact opposite reason.

Have You Ever Wondered What The Cameras On Traffic Lights In Michigan Are For?

An article on legalclarity.org talks about the differences between red light cameras and traffic cameras while also discussing what traffic camera functions are in Michigan:

While red light cameras are not used for ticketing, Michigan employs various other camera and sensor technologies for traffic monitoring. These systems are strategically placed across the state to observe traffic conditions on highways, major roads, and intersections. Their primary function is to provide real-time traffic information to transportation officials and drivers. These cameras assist in managing traffic flow, identifying incidents, and monitoring weather conditions, helping to improve overall road safety and efficiency. Michigan has also authorized automated speed enforcement cameras in construction zones and school bus stop-arm cameras for violations, which are separate from red light cameras.

We can all take a sigh of relief and realize that we won't be pulled over 5 minutes down the road or receive a ticket for running a red light because of the camera. What we do know, is those cameras are traffic sensors, which means traffic lights are somewhat controlled by motion sensors.