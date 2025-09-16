Should Michigan Senior Citizens Have To Retake Their Driver’s Test?

Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every single day as we are in control of as 2,000+ pound vehicle that is moving at least 20 mph most of the time., What many people don't understand about driving is that is all about paying attention and reacting to what is happening around you.

That's why driving impaired of any kind if such a big deal because you have more than just the lives in your car in your hands. A lot of horrible things can happen because of a car accident and making sure everyone can legally drive should be important. One thing that is talked about enough is how growing old can cause you to drive impaired.

We all know that as we get older, we can't hear or see as well, and our reaction time gets dramatically slower. This means multiple things when it relates to driving, firstly, not being able to see or hear well enough can cause an accident for all the obvious reasons. Secondly, those both effect reaction time as well, so while they may be driving slower and sometimes holding up traffic, them not being to react in time would be worst.

Do You Think Michigan Seniors Should Retake Their Driver's Test?

Many have begun to ask the question, should the state of Michigan require their senior citizens to retake their driver's test once they reach a certain age? There are several states around the country that require you to retake your test after growing so old, but Michigan is not one of them. Instead, Michigan only requires you to retake your test if a physical or mental medical condition impairs your driving ability.

Illinois is one of those states that makes their seniors retake their test once they turn 75 years old and is every 4 years until they turn 80. Then every 2 years until they turn 87, then it's every year after that. Michigan doesn't have that in mind, but it just might be a good idea for the state.

Currently, Michigan doesn't have this in place, but they do have some restrictions they can place on senior citizens such as these found on michigan.gov:

no freeway driving

an additional right-side mirror on a vehicle

no nighttime driving

time of day restrictions—for example, no driving during rush hour traffic

supports to ensure a proper driving position

geographic area restrictions, and

wearing bioptic telescopic lenses when driving

Personally, I think Michigan should implement this policy because it would create safer roads overall, what do you think?