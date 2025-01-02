Michigan Residents Urged to Check Homes for Recalled Hairspray

2024 was a year filled with recalls and listeria, why should we expect 2025 to be any different?

From deli meat, frozen meals, fresh produce, pet food, and beyond, last year we were hit with countless recalls-- and that's only the food!

Just last year automakers like GM recalled nearly half a million trucks and SUVs while global retailer Amazon recalled numerous household products including space heaters and even clothing like pajamas. When will the madness end?

According to Newsweek we have yet another recall being issued in Michigan and 11 other states including our neighbors in Illinois and Ohio. The news outlet reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled a popular brand of hairspray after it was discovered the product contains dichloromethane, an industrial solvent that can pose adverse health risks. Writes Newsweek,

Dichloromethane, a volatile solvent commonly used in industrial applications, has been banned in products in many areas, including the U.S. and the European Union, due to its potential health risks. Prolonged exposure to this chemical has been linked to serious health issues such as dizziness, headaches and liver damage

Reports claim the recall was initiated by California-based company CR Labs for their extra strong hold hairspray product with basil and blueberry with UPC number: 8 009299 050064.

The product was distributed wholesale to salons across the United States. Both consumers and businesses who purchased the product are urged to check their UPC labels and contact the FDA or CR Labs for further information.

Find more information and details of the recall here.

