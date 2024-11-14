Michigan Alert: GM Recalls Half a Million Trucks and SUVs

Increased crash risk is why several Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac truck and SUV models are being recalled by General Motors. We have the list of models, what's causing the issue, and what you should do if you own one of these recalled vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued this recall yesterday due to a malfunctioning brake module causing some vehicle's brakes to lock up increasing the likelihood of a traffic accident.  Is your truck or SUV on the list below?  If so, scroll down to find out what your next step should be.

GM Brake Control Module Recall Truck and SUV Models

2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon, Yukon XL

2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV vehicles

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2020-2022 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500

If you are currently driving a truck or SUV that's on the list above, you will likely receive a recall letter before December 9th.  However, you can use your VIN on GM's recall website to find out if your specific vehicle is recalled by tapping here.

Speaking of recalls that Michigan should be aware of...do you know about this list below?

