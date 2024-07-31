ALERT: Massive Deli Meat Recall Affects Shoppers in Michigan

Are you noticing a trend here?

Is it just me or does it seem like every food item in the grocery store is being recalled-- and it's all for the same reason!

Get our free mobile app

Given the state of the economy, the housing market, unemployment rates, why wouldn't our food safety be at stake too? Just one more thing to worry about.

Just days after multiple retailers announced a massive recall due to receiving contaminated vegetables from the same supplier, 7 million pounds of deli meat have been recalled nationwide and the culprit is the same:

Listeria

A nationwide listeria outbreak has been threatening consumers for months, but now the Boar's Head company is expanding that recall. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS),

the recall expansion includes 71 food items produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, by both Boar's Head and Old Country brands

Boar's Head is ensuring the public they are taking every step possible to protect public health and will issue a full refund to affected customers.

Boar's Head Recall Listeria Boar's Head Recall - USDA.gov loading...

In addition the FSIS is advising all retail delis to clean and sanitize all food and non-food related work spaces and discard all products currently opened for purchase including non-meat items like cheese.

According to the U.S. FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Boar's Head Recall Listeria Boar's Head Recall - USDA.gov loading...

A complete list of affected products can be found here on the USDA website but items include:

Virginia Ham Old Fashiond Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

10 Amazon Items Sold in Michigan Now Under Urgent Recall Gallery Credit: Amazon.com

These Are The 3 Most Expensive Private Schools in Michigan Choosing the best school for your child is no easy task! Consider these price tags for some of the most expensive schools in the state. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon