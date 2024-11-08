ALERT: Online Retailers Recall More Products Sold in Michigan

As Michiganders prepare for those cold winter nights an urgent recall has been issued.

Make sure to check your recent online orders, especially if you're someone who orders a lot from Amazon or the Tiktok shop. Here's what we know so far:

Get our free mobile app

Even with mother nature and her temperature swings we've had some warm weather this fall. I'm trying to soak in each unseasonably warm day because I know they will soon be a distant memory as the cold bitter sting of winter settles in.

Working in such a drafty old building, naturally I've got a cache of blankets and emergency sweaters at work and I've always got my trusty office space heater by my side!

I know there are many like myself across Michigan who tend to run a bit chillier this time of year. If you've recently purchased a space heater for yourself authorities are asking you to check and make it sure it wasn't one of the brands recently recalled nationwide.

GoveeLife Recall Michigan via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/Canva loading...

Consumers are asked to check their homes for recalled GoveeLife and Govee Smart brand units by locating the model number located with the manufacturer's information on the underside of the heater. According to their release affected model numbers include,

H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135 are the ones that have been recalled.

Why Are These Heaters Being Recalled?

GoveeLife Recall via U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/Canva loading...

GoveeLife claims the products to did not withstand voluntary industry safety standards and may overheat, therefore posing a fire risk:

...the electric space heaters because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Testing determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278, posing an overheating and fire risk from wireless control features.

If you have one of these space heaters you are asked to cut the cord to destroy the device and properly dispose of it. Consumers may file a recall claim online in order to be eligible for a refund check. Find full refund and product details here.

11 Amazon Items Now Under Urgent Recall Amazon has listed these products on its recent safety recalls page. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Read More: Grocery Chain Admits to Price Gouging in Michigan

Read More: Grocery Chain Admits to Price Gouging in Michigan