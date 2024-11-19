While it is hard to believe that any pizza in Michigan could be bad, one pizzeria was snubbed in a one-bite review and received one of the lowest scores ever from one of America's most popular pizza reviewers.

Michigan Pizzeria Scores Lowest Ever Rating From Dave Portnoy

According to The New York Times, Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has become one of America's top 'pizza influencers'. Portnoy samples local pizza shops across the country and gives them a rating by the motto "One bite everyone knows the rules". And after one bite at a popular Michigan spot, this pizzeria now lands at the bottom of the list in Portnoy's opinion.

WARNING- The following video contains profanity.

According to One-Bite Pizza Rankings, The Back Room in Ann Arbor has one of the lowest ratings of over 1,000 pizza joints, as reviewed by Portnoy. In a YouTube review, Portnoy recalls being a student at the University of Michigan and having fond memories of The Back Room being a 'good spot for late-night pizza'. However, after one bite, Portnoy had a change of heart.

In the YouTube video, Portnoy says that The Back Room pizza slice 'stinks' and gives it a 1.2 rating. While it may not be a One-bite favorite, The Back Room remains a popular budget option for late-night food in Ann Arbor. Check out how other Michigan pizzerias ranked in One-bite reviews in the list below.

