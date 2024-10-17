Best Places to Get Sushi in Southwest Michigan in 2024
Help us find the best sushi spots in Southwest Michigan from South Haven to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek and everywhere in between.
There are two kinds of people in the world. People who love sushi and people who hate it. Nobody has ever said, "sushi is ok." I love sushi so much that will grab Meijer sushi for lunch when I don't have time to stop at a restaurant. How can you not love sushi? So many varieties of flavors and textures. If you like your food crunchy you can enjoy deep fried rolls. If you have a sweet tooth may I suggest ordering a sushi roll with mango? Then there's the delicious spicy sushi.
Best Sushi Restaurants in Southwest Michigan 2024 Voting Rules
- Nominating and voting area: This poll only includes sushi restaurants in the following Southwest Michigan counties: Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Barry, and Branch.
- Nominating Period: Thursday, October 17th through Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024
- Voting Period: Thursday, October 24th through Thursday, November 7th.
- Only One Vote Per Person / Per Day is permitted
- Any use of bots, IP changers, or third-party voting sites is strongly prohibited and will be removed. Real votes from local people only.
- Abuse of these rules can result in the restaurant's removal from the poll.
- Results will be announced and published around 7:15 AM on Friday, November 8th, 2024.
Only one nomination is necessary as nominations do not count as votes.
What sushi restaurants were voted the best in Southwest Michigan in 2023? Tap here for the full results.
