Could Michigan be in store for another stellar light show thanks to another massive solar storm?

While the solar forecast looks promising, how are things looking for us here on Earth? Here's everything you need to know:

Get our free mobile app

The Northern Lights are a magical sight we’re lucky to see in the Great Lakes State. Their beauty is nearly impossible to describe! These dazzling dancing lights are best experienced in person.

Unfortunately for those of us who aren't a fan of the cold but are a fan of the stars, winter is actually the best time of the year for stargazers as there's no haze from the summer heat to cloud our view-- however, there may be actual clouds.

According to weather watching team Live Storm Chasers conditions are currently favoring Michigan to see the Northern Lights the night of Monday, January 19:

BREAKING: The NORTHERN LIGHTS may be visible across parts of the central and northern U.S. late Monday night into early Tuesday (Jan 19–20), with late Monday night the most favorable window. An X2-class solar flare erupted from the sun Sunday and appears to have been accompanied by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that could reach Earth Monday or Tuesday. If the CME arrives overnight, it could trigger a moderate (G2–G3) geomagnetic storm, allowing the aurora to be seen farther south than usual.

Now that we know the solar forecast looks excellent, what will the weather be like here in Michigan? Unfortunately, a good portion of Southwest Michigan is under multiple winter weather advisories/warnings so it may be too cloudy to see the lights tonight. However, conditions look favorable for a large portion of the state. Check out the latest forecast here

10 Dark Sky Parks in Michigan for Stellar Stargazing Escape city lights and view the wonders of the cosmos at these designated dark sky sanctuaries across Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon