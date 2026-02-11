Michigan's culinary scene is a foodie paradise from restaurants that feature fresh, local produce, world-renowned craft beer and wineries, alongside iconic, locally-rooted staples like Detroit-style pizza and coney dogs. And Michigan's food scene just scored national bragging rights as one of the best restaurants of the year.

Michigan Spot Named One Of USA Today's Restaurants Of The Year

USA Today released its third annual list of the best restaurants across the USA, picked from local food writers. "From Phoenix to Providence, from Michigan to Mississippi, these are not your usual suspects. They’re restaurants our writers love. Our nationwide team of culinary experts reached deep into their knowledge of their local dining scenes to pull out the best for you to sample as you travel across the United States.”

Get our free mobile app

Spencer in Ann Arbor makes the list for its creative menus and laid-back yet elegant atmosphere. The Detroit Free Press says:

The room is transformed by sturdy wooden communal tables, where diners rub elbows as they cut into fresh pasta and tear apart pieces of hot, fluffy bread. The tasting menu here is dictated by produce availability at nearby farms and preserves from previous peak seasons, like pickled cherries in December.

Fixed menus at Spencer will leave you delighted with appreciation for seasonal ingredients.

Whether it's getting together with friends, having a romantic date, or celebrating a special occasion with family, the laid-back yet elegant atmosphere welcomes all. Taste America's best cuisine found in the Great Lakes state at Spencer in Ann Arbor.

Best of the Best: Michigan’s Top Restaurants to Try Looking for a new restaurant to try? Add these to your bucket list! From the best diners and delis to the best steakhouses, bakeries, and Mexican eateries, we've compiled a list of Michigan's best restaurants based on national rankings.

24/7 Tempo, Using reviews, awards, and the experiences of their teams, publications like Lovefood.com Tasting Table , and Yelp have declared these the top eats in the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Janna