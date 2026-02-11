Imagine a surprise visit from a baby goat to brighten your Valentine's Day. It's happening right here in Michigan! Don't let Valentine's Day get your goat when you can get a goat for Valentine's Day.

I love living in Southwest Michigan. However, on this day, I am a little bummed that I don't live about 2 and a half hour North so I could give or receive a Goat-o-Gram. The lucky residents of Wexford County could enjoy the company of these cute kids for Valentine's.

Maybe you're looking for something a bit different to do for Valentine's Day this year. Maybe you did a very baaaaad job with a gift last year. A local farm in Wexford County, Michigan, had a goat idea, according to 9 and 10 News.

Residents surrounding Wexford County can send “Goat-o-Grams” this Valentine’s Day as part of a mobile animal interaction service designed to surprise people at schools and workplaces. The program from Cornerstone Acres Farm features 15- to 30-minute visits with baby goats.

Cornerstone Acres Farm is providing this amazing goat experience for Valentine's Day for Wexford County, as well as surrounding counties. Something tells me that Kalamazoo County is probably a bit too far away.

Since I am unable to participate in this incredible Goat-O-Gram experience, join me as I enjoy a random video of young goats jumping around.

Do you have any unique plans for Valentine's Day this year? Let us know in the comments.

