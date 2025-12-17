Winter Concerts In Michigan Bring Big Names To Local Stages
Winter nights are heating up in Michigan with a lineup packed full of musical legends and rising stars. Ready for a taste of the season's best?
Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Winter (2025/2026)
Saturday, December 27th
Artist: Morris Day and The Time
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Monday, December 29th
Artist: Rick Ross with Yang Yang Twins, Twista, and Baby Bash
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Jefferson Starship
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Tuesday, December 30th
Artist: Ambrosia
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Thursday, January 15th
Artist: Ginuwine
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, January 16th
Artist: Ja Rule
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Saturday, January 17th, and Sunday, January 18th
Artist: Halsey
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Thursday, January 22nd
Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Thursday, January 29th
Artist: Johnny Gill
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Saturday, January 31st
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Umphrey's McGee
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Detroit Opera House
City: Detroit
Friday, February 6th
Artist: The Drifters
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts
City: Pontiac
Wednesday, February 11th
Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, February 12th
Artist: El DeBarge
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit
Friday, February 13th
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Artist: October London with Eric Benet and J. Brown
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, February 14th
Artist: 112 with Total and Case
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Masonic Jack White Theatre
City: Detroit
Friday, February 20th
Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Philip Bowen
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor
Saturday, February 21st
Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Sunday, February 22nd
Artist: Nine Inch Nails with Boys Noize
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, February 24th
Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, February 26th
Artist: Miguel with Jean Dawson
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd
Artist: Candlebox
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint
Thursday, March 5th
Artist: The Whispers
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, March 6th
Artist: Boy George with Culture Club
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Saturday, March 7th
Artist: Eli Young Band with Kyle Ray
Venue: DreamMakers Theater at Kewadin Casino
City: Sault Ste. Marie
Artist: Shawn Colvin
Venue: The Ark
City: Ann Arbor
Sunday, March 8th
Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Shawn Colvin
Venue: St. Cecilia Music Center
City: Grand Rapids
Wednesday, March 11th
Artist: Wheatus
Venue: The Pyramid Scheme
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, March 13th
Artist: Toto
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Saturday, March 14th
Artist: Air Supply
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Artist: Rise Against with Destroy Boys
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Sunday, March 15th
Artist: Cardi B
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Tuesday, March 17th
Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Friday, March 20th
Artist: Uncle Kracker
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren
What Iconic Concert Took Place the Year You Graduated High School
Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn