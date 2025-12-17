Winter Concerts In Michigan Bring Big Names To Local Stages

Winter nights are heating up in Michigan with a lineup packed full of musical legends and rising stars. Ready for a taste of the season's best?

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Winter (2025/2026)

Saturday, December 27th

Artist: Morris Day and The Time
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Monday, December 29th

Artist: Rick Ross with Yang Yang Twins, Twista, and Baby Bash
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Jefferson Starship
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

 

Tuesday, December 30th

Artist: Ambrosia
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Thursday, January 15th

Artist: Ginuwine
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Friday, January 16th

Artist: Ja Rule
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Saturday, January 17th, and Sunday, January 18th

Artist: Halsey
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, January 22nd

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Thursday, January 29th

Artist: Johnny Gill
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Saturday, January 31st

Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Umphrey's McGee
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Detroit Opera House
City: Detroit

 

Friday, February 6th

Artist: The Drifters
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts
City: Pontiac

 

Wednesday, February 11th

Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

Thursday, February 12th

Artist: El DeBarge
Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts
City: Detroit

 

Friday, February 13th

Artist: Little River Band
Venue:  Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

Artist: October London with Eric Benet and J. Brown
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Saturday, February 14th

Artist: 112 with Total and Case
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue:  Masonic Jack White Theatre
City: Detroit

 

 

Friday, February 20th

Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Philip Bowen
Venue: Michigan Theatre
City: Ann Arbor

Saturday, February 21st

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Sunday, February 22nd

Artist: Nine Inch Nails with Boys Noize
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

 

Tuesday, February 24th

Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

 

Thursday, February 26th

Artist: Miguel with Jean Dawson
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

 

Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd

Artist: Candlebox
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint

 

Thursday, March 5th

Artist: The Whispers
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

 

Friday, March 6th

Artist: Boy George with Culture Club
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Saturday, March 7th

Artist: Eli Young Band with Kyle Ray
Venue:  DreamMakers Theater at Kewadin Casino
City:  Sault Ste. Marie

Artist: Shawn Colvin
Venue:  The Ark
City:  Ann Arbor

 

Sunday, March 8th

Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe
Venue:  GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City:  Grand Rapids

Artist: Shawn Colvin
Venue:  St. Cecilia Music Center
City:  Grand Rapids

 

Wednesday, March 11th

Artist: Wheatus
Venue:  The Pyramid Scheme
City:  Grand Rapids

 

Friday, March 13th

Artist: Toto
Venue:  Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

 

 

Saturday, March 14th

Artist: Air Supply
Venue:  Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

Artist: Rise Against with Destroy Boys
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

 

Sunday, March 15th

Artist: Cardi B
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist:  Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte

 

 

Tuesday, March 17th

Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

 

Friday, March 20th

Artist: Uncle Kracker
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

 

