Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan This Winter (2025/2026)

Saturday, December 27th

Artist: Morris Day and The Time

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Monday, December 29th

Artist: Rick Ross with Yang Yang Twins, Twista, and Baby Bash

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Jefferson Starship

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Tuesday, December 30th

Artist: Ambrosia

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Thursday, January 15th

Artist: Ginuwine

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, January 16th

Artist: Ja Rule

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Saturday, January 17th, and Sunday, January 18th

Artist: Halsey

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Thursday, January 22nd

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Thursday, January 29th

Artist: Johnny Gill

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Saturday, January 31st

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Umphrey's McGee

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Venue: Detroit Opera House

City: Detroit

Friday, February 6th

Artist: The Drifters

Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre For The Performing Arts

City: Pontiac

Wednesday, February 11th

Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, February 12th

Artist: El DeBarge

Venue: Music Hall Center for the Arts

City: Detroit

Friday, February 13th

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Artist: October London with Eric Benet and J. Brown

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, February 14th

Artist: 112 with Total and Case

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Masonic Jack White Theatre

City: Detroit

Friday, February 20th

Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: NEEDTOBREATHE with Philip Bowen

Venue: Michigan Theatre

City: Ann Arbor

Saturday, February 21st

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Sunday, February 22nd

Artist: Nine Inch Nails with Boys Noize

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, February 24th

Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, February 26th

Artist: Miguel with Jean Dawson

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Monday, March 2nd and Tuesday, March 3rd

Artist: Candlebox

Venue: The Machine Shop

City: Flint

Thursday, March 5th

Artist: The Whispers

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, March 6th

Artist: Boy George with Culture Club

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Saturday, March 7th

Artist: Eli Young Band with Kyle Ray

Venue: DreamMakers Theater at Kewadin Casino

City: Sault Ste. Marie

Artist: Shawn Colvin

Venue: The Ark

City: Ann Arbor

Sunday, March 8th

Artist: Our Lady Peace with The Verve Pipe

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Shawn Colvin

Venue: St. Cecilia Music Center

City: Grand Rapids

Wednesday, March 11th

Artist: Wheatus

Venue: The Pyramid Scheme

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, March 13th

Artist: Toto

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

Saturday, March 14th

Artist: Air Supply

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Artist: Rise Against with Destroy Boys

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Sunday, March 15th

Artist: Cardi B

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Sebastian Bach with Stitched Up Heart

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Tuesday, March 17th

Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Friday, March 20th

Artist: Uncle Kracker

Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren