IRS And FTC Warn Michigan Residents Of Tax Refund Scams

It's that time a year again, the one that many of us are not looking forward to. I'm going to be honest, I don't think anyone enjoys paying taxes, but we understand that our country wouldn't be successful without them. There are very few things that we can guarantee in life but paying taxes is one of them.

This time of the year is also an exciting time of the year for many people. Lots of people are awarded a tax refund based upon their income, taxes taken throughout the year, and other factors. This is money that they are able to use to purchase well needed items they need for their family or even celebratory gifts.

Even though we work hard all year and look forward to these refunds, there are some people out there who feel they are more entitled to that money than you. Scammers are working hard all year long and one of the things they do is use urgency to prey on the less fortunate or gullible. The FTC and IRS have told Michigan residents to beware of tax refund scams that tend to be popular during this time of year.

Are You Supposed To Get A Tax Refund This Year? Watch Out For Scammers!

WWMT via MSN reports:

As tax season begins, federal officials are warning taxpayers to keep an eye out for scams designed to steal personal information, and potentially, entire funds. According to the Internal Revenue Service, scammers often send text messages or emails claiming a taxpayer's refund has been "approved” or “processed.” The message typically urges the recipient to click a link to verify personal details, such as a Social Security number or bank account information. Officials say those messages are fraudulent. The IRS stresses it does not contact taxpayers by text, email or social media to request sensitive information. Instead, the agency communicates primarily through official mail. The Federal Trade Commission warns that clicking suspicious links can expose consumers to identity theft. In some cases, scammers may use stolen information to file a tax return in a victim’s name and redirect the refund.

Read More: Portage Woman Reminds Everyone Of The Danger Romance Scams

This serves as another reminder that we should always be cautious of emails, phone calls, texts, or other methods of communication that require urgency. Be careful of clicking on links or sharing personal information as this could lead to scams as well. This is a common scam that happens annually, but you should know the IRS only uses official mail documents to communicate with residents.

