Michigan Man Wins $6 Million From Lottery Super Raffle

There are a lot of things that you need luck for in the world but no two things more than playing the lottery and gambling. I will forever die on the hill that there is little to no skill or strategy involved in gambling or playing the lottery and 99.9% of the game is luck. Everything has to fall the right way for you to win, that doesn't seem like skill in my opinion.

While the games may be based off of luck, there are people who have made a career out of playing the lottery and gambling. I'm not sure if they think they are the luckiest people alive or that they have skill, either way, they find a way to make it work for them.

There have been hundreds of people in Michigan that have managed to have enough luck to become millionaires from gambling or playing the lottery. While I have played my fair share of scratch offs, I haven't found the courage to play the lottery. For this Michigan man, one lucky trip to the store changed his life.

Have You Considered Playing The Lottery Anytime Soon?

MLive reports:

A Hillsdale County man and his wife didn’t know how to react after learning they’d won a $6 million prize. The huge win came in the Michigan Lottery’s Super Raffle game which held its drawing on Nov. 19. “I really liked the odds of the Super Raffle game, so I bought a ticket here and there,” said the 69-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I checked my raffle number on MichiganLottery.com the day of the drawing and couldn’t contain myself when I found out I’d won the $6 million top prize. I called my wife over to the computer to show her the results and I think she stopped breathing for a minute when she found out how much we won!” The winner bought his ticket at the B&T Party Store, located at 12823 East Chicago Road in Somerset Center, roughly 20 miles south of Jackson.

Read More: Michigan Lottery Officials Warn Of Holiday Scams

After collecting his winnings from the Lottery office in Lansing, he decided to take the $4.1 million lump sum payment. He will share some of his winnings with his children and then plans on saving the rest.

