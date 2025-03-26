Michigan and Indiana Shoppers Maybe Upset With Latest Kroger Move

As Kroger announces layoffs, locals worry about the impact on customer service and trust, especially following last year's price gouging scandal.

Kroger has been around for 142 years. With their headquarters based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the popular grocery chain has 120 stores in Michigan and 103 stores in Indiana. Kroger has experienced its ups and downs over their many years of operation.

Last year the grocery chain admitted to price gouging their customers. You can read more on that by tapping here. Late last year, Kroger announced that it would open more stores.

That "new locations" announcement was soon dampened with their plans to cut 200 employees. Kroger has changed CEOs and just made another major layoff announcement. WCPO posted this comment from a Kroger spokesperson regarding the latest round of layoffs,

As we continue delivering fresh, affordable food to our customers, we are focusing on key priority areas that support our go-to-market strategy. As part of this prioritization work, we announced team restructures and a small number of eliminated roles to improve efficiency.

Cincinnati.com points out that although most of the workers who are losing their jobs are considered "non-store workers," they are based around the country, not just the Cincinnati, Ohio, corporate office. Kroger did not announce the number of people expected to be let go in this latest round of layoffs.

SuperMarketNews.com points out that Albertson's just laid off 400 corporate employees and the fact that the two chains recently attempted to merge but failed,

Speculation about the nature of the cuts centers on the grocery chain’s failed merger with Albertsons in 2024, but sources told the Cincinnati Business Courier that the layoffs were not connected to the merger attempt.

With this strange economy and countless tariffs, it's rough out there. Adding hundreds of new people who need work to the unemployment pool is not good for anyone. We wish all of the laid-off employees the best of luck.

Abandoned Kroger, Detroit