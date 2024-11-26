Grocery Chain With 120 Michigan Locations Seeking Approval For More Stores

The company reported over $148 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2023.

One of the most popular grocery chains in the country is not only seeking approval for a mega-merger, they also hope to add more stores within the coming years across Michigan and nationwide.

However, the Ohio-based grocer recently caused waves when during standard anti-trust hearings with the Federal Trade Commission company executives admitted to price gouging by,

[raising] the prices of eggs and milk more than needed to account for inflation

Considering the fact that as of this writing the cost of a dozen large eggs at Aldi costs Michigan shoppers $3.97 or $5.00 at Meijer, why would we want another Kroger store here in Michigan?

As Jake Johnson of Common Dreams writes,

In its legal challenge against Kroger's proposed merger with Albertsons, the FTC argues that the deal would further drive up costs for consumers by eliminating "fierce competition" between the two grocers.

Currently, Kroger is reportedly seeking approval for a proposed Fenton, Michigan location at 15100 Silver Parkway inside the Fenton Village Marketplace. Other Fenton-area grocers include Walmart, Target, and Aldi which opened in May. The nearest Meijer stores are located in either Hartland, MI or Flint.

Hear us out, perhaps Fenton shoppers would be better served by the new Dollar General "DG Market" format which nearly doubles the grocery section of the discount retailer with a focus on more produce, refrigerated, and frozen food items?

I've seen DG Markets popping up in rural cities across the state like Richland, Michigan and the like. Perhaps this could be a better way for Fenton residents to bridge the gap between trips to Meijer and Walmart instead of bringing in yet another giant retailer. Thoughts?

