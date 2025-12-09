Covid and flu cases are climbing fast this winter, prompting hospitals in states like New Jersey, California, and Illinois to bring back mask mandates. Could Michigan be next?

While no Michigan hospitals have reinstated a universal mask mandate, several hospital systems around the state have already begun enforcing visitor restrictions.

Here's what you need to know:

According to The Detroit Free Press on Monday, December 8 the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) began enforcing new visitor restrictions to reduce the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses. This news comes after the health center saw its flu positivity rate surge to nearly 21% over Thanksgiving week.

The DMC will now restrict visitors under 12, limit the number of visitors per patient, and turn away anyone showing cold or flu symptoms. While this isn't technically a mask mandate it's a clear sign that Michigan hospitals are willing to adjust policies in response to respiratory-virus spikes.

And it’s not only the Detroit Medical Center either.

At least five Henry Ford hospitals and Corewell Health have implemented visitor restrictions, prompted by a surge in respiratory illnesses. Betty Chu, M.D., Henry Ford’s associate chief clinical officer and chief quality officer told WXYZ,

Flu activity is already at regional levels in Michigan and likely to worsen in the coming weeks...This is a preemptive measure we take every year to help minimize the spread of flu illness and to protect the health of our patients, families who come to visit their loved ones and our team members. A decision to lift the restrictions will be made at a later point based on flu activity.

