One simple switch can make your Michigan home feel warmer this winter, and it helps cut heating costs at the same time. Who knew?

Part of what we love most about living in Michigan is getting to experience each and every season. Yes, that includes cold and snowy winter too. As a Michigan native, I've spent the majority of my winters here in The Mitten, yet I've got to admit-- I'm not a fan of the cold.

Living in Michigan during the winter can be tough on your car, your spirit, and your wallet too. Especially after the Michigan State Public Service Commission approved a gas rate hike for Consumers Energy customers just as we're about to head into the winter season. Wow, what timing, really kicking us while we're down.

And I know what you're thinking "Didn't they already just raise rates recently?" Yes, yes they did! However, the March 2025 rate hike approval was for energy costs-- not gas.

Every Consumers Energy Bill in MI is About to Go Up

However, I was recently reminded of the one simple change we're supposed to make heading into the cold weather season that most folks easily overlook. Just like the time change, it happens twice a year and I never remember until somebody else reminds me:

Flipping the rotation switch on your ceiling fan.

Did you know it makes all the difference? I completely forgot until I saw the friendly reminder from the folks at DTE Energy:

Secret unlocked: Flip your fan clockwise on low speed and boom — warm air stays down where you can enjoy it. Clockwise + low speed = warm air stays down where it belongs.

