In Michigan, your gas bill is about to climb as Consumers Energy has been approved for a $157 million rate hike as we head into the winter season.

Doesn't it feel like we just went through this?

Well, that's because we did. Planet Detroit reports the Michigan Public Service Commission already approved a $153.8 million electric rate hike for the utility back in March.

Now, just as we prepare to head into the cold, harsh, and unpredictable winter months another rate hike is about to take effect.

According to CBS News Detroit the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $157M Consumers Energy gas rate hike that will being November 1, 2025, adding,

The company originally requested a rate increase that would have added up to more than $248 million statewide, but then lowered that request to $217 million. Instead, the commission approved $157 million increase.

So, how much of an increase will you see on your bill?

State officials say this rate hike will result in consumers seeing an 8.1% or an additional $6.44 on their monthly bill. Is this because we ruffled Canada's feathers, or does this have nothing to do with that? I'm not sure where we landed with that whole tariff thing. Adds CBS News Detroit,

The rate increase, the commission said, is 'aimed at boosting the safety and reliability of its gas pipeline system by replacing gas lines most at risk of leaks and service interruptions for customers.'

A.k.a. old and inefficient lines need repairs and replacing, and we consumers of Consumers are footing the bill. Merry Christmas!

