Smart Holiday Shopping Safety Tips for Michigan Residents

Staying safe while holiday shopping matters. Michigan officials share tips to avoid scams theft and risky situations.

It happens every year and 2025 is no different. Unfortunately, we typically see a rise in scams and thefts during the holiday season. Make sure you stay aware of both your wallet and your surroundings this season.

Whether you're shopping in-person or online, here are tips every Michigander should know to stay safe this season:

Authorities in West Michigan are warning drivers about a rise in a theft tactic called sliding. It typically occurs at gas stations when drivers are distracted while pumping gas. Thieves called "sliders" target unlocked cars and steal valuables left visible inside.

How many of us just hop out at the pump without giving it a second thought?

In this tactic, there's no fancy technology involved like the skimmers on chip readers or the new "ghost tapping" scam target folks who use tap to pay. This is just a regular old-fashioned theft. However, these skimmers and scammers are getting more advanced as each day passes.

Lottery officials in Michigan have also issued warnings after a risk in lottery-based holiday scams. In these scams someone claiming to be a lottery official may attempt to contact you about a large "prize" they say you've won, but in order to claim your winnings you must first pay a sizeable fee. Adds MLive,

If the target agrees, Lottery officials say the scammer will continue to contact the target to extract more money out of them. These scams can go on for a long time, costing the victim repeatedly.

